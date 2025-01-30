Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
After his controversial LIV Golf departure, Eugenio Chacarra returned to action in style to top the leaderboard at the Asian Tour's Internaiotnal Series India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut.
After finishing in the 'open zone' in last season's LIV Golf standings, Chacarra was dropped by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC and failed to find another team.
He made some angry comments about the league upon his departure, and the 24-year-old is now plying his trade on the Asian Tour with his long-term goal to get a PGA Tour card.
And Chacarra showed he can still play, as he recovered from an early unlucky bounce that cost him a triple-bogey seven by shooting a four-under 68 at DLF GC to share the first-round lead.
Japan's Kazuki Higa was also on four under after 15 holes when darkness forced the first round to be suspended.
“It feels good to be back,” said Chacarra after responding to his early triple by hitting four birdies and an eagle to come home in a six-under 30 to top the leaderboard.
“I’ve been grinding on my body, on my game, and it’s been a great off season. I mean I was four over through four, I feel like I didn’t even miss a shot. I mean, the first three holes, I had three good looks for birdie, and I was even par.
“Then I hit a good iron that bounced, I think it hit a sprinkler head or something. It almost went by the fence, and I made a seven without any bad shots. But I still came back.”
Chacarra, who won the 2023 St Andrews Bay Championship also on the International Series, also played in three DP World Tour events late last year so may well be looking for some invites in Europe to combine with his Asian Tour starts this season.
Magical eagle the highlight of DeChambeau's Delhi debut
Bryson DeChambeau is making his debut in India and has been the talk of Delhi in the build-up - with the US Open champion the star attraction this week.
DeChambeau managed to play 16 holes of his first round so will have to return on Friday to complete that before his second round - but he's well placed on two under with two holes to play.
There was a mixed bag for DeChambeau, who had four birdies and four bogeys alongside his standout eagle at the par-5 eighth hole.
Watch @brysondech make an increadible eagle on the 8th hole in the opening round of the 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗟𝗙 👀🔥@intseriesgolf @Crushers_GC #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise #DLFlifestyle #DLFhomes pic.twitter.com/1MmfE5SsjNJanuary 30, 2025
The Crushers GC captain on LIV produced a sensational bunker shot, hooking his effort from 230 yards out over the water and across onto the eighth green to create his eagle three.
DeChambeau will be the man to watch when he returns to finish off his first round and then straight into his second round on Friday.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
