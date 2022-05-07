'Ungratefulness' - DP World Tour Pro Slams Fellow Pros

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera is arguably one of the more flamboyant players on the professional circuit and, on Friday morning, before his second round of the British Masters got underway, the Frenchman made his thoughts known via Twitter, with the 37-year-old commenting on recent events surrounding players' actions.

Firing off a tweet, the Frenchman stated: "WTF is going on in some players head???? Not enough $$$ on the @PGATOUR??? Not well organized? Bad schedule? Bad courses? Bad crowd? Before the LIV, looks like they were happy! UNGRATEFULNESS!!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #education"

Although it is unclear which particular moment Lorenzo-Vera is tweeting about, it could be something to do with Sergio Garcia's reaction on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Playing the par-5 10th, the Spaniard pulled his drive into the thick stuff and wasn't able to locate his golf ball. After a search, the 42-year-old's ball was eventually found before a PGA Tour rules official stated that it was outside the allotted time of three minutes.

Following the incident, Garcia was visibly angry and made his feelings known to the rules official, with the 42-year-old overheard saying: "I can't wait to leave this tour. A couple more weeks and I won't have to deal with you [the referee] anymore."

The tweet from Lorenzo-Vera isn't the first time that he has used his social media platforms to comment on matters around the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Back in February, the Frenchman posted a video message to his Instagram followers in which he urged those who had reportedly been approached to join the (at the time) rumoured League to "use the money to give to kids in Yemen."

In the video, Lorenzo-Vera states that: "There is something I don't really like that is going on now with the Saudi league," before describing the extortionate amount of money which is rumoured to have been offered to players.

The 37-year-old then drew inspiration from a recent BBC documentary that he said was aired in the Player's Lounge of the DP World Tour event at Ras al Khaimah, with Lorezo-Vera explaining: "There was a BBC documentary about Yemen. Kids dying because of a lack of food. So skinny, so sad. The situation there is insane. I am no journalist and I don’t understand everything but the thing that I could understand is that the Saudis are involved."