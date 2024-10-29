Challenge Tour Grand Final Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s an attractive purse on offer at the conclusion of the Road to Mallorca, but for the 45 in the field, there’s also the chance to earn a coveted DP World Tour card
The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final marks the conclusion of the season-long Road to Mallorca, with the action coming from Club de Golf Alcanada on the Spanish island.
There, all but two of the top 45 players in the Road to Mallorca Rankings will compete, with just South African Robin Williams and Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen not in the field. Their places will go to the 46 and 47th in the rankings, and there is an attractive prize money purse on offer.
Players will be vying for a share of an overall payout of €500,000, with the winner set to claim €85,000.
However, there is considerably more at stake for every player at the event, with the chance to claim one of 20 potentially life-changing DP World Tour cards for the 2025 season.
Once there, the possibilities are virtually endless. While the entire Challenge Tour season offered a total of €8m, the 2024 DP World Tour season had $148.5m (around €137m), while for those who finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, there is a PGA Tour card, meaning the stakes for this week’s conclusion to the Challenge Tour season can barely be understated.
Below is the prize money payout for the Challenge Tour Grand Final.
Challenge Tour Grand Final Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€85,000
|2nd
|€54,000
|3rd
|€34,000
|4th
|€28,000
|5th
|€23,000
|6th
|€20,000
|7th
|€17,500
|8th
|€15,000
|9th
|€13,500
|10th
|€12,500
|11th
|€11,500
|12th
|€10,500
|13th
|€10,000
|14th
|€9,500
|15th
|€9,000
|16th
|€8,500
|17th
|€8,000
|18th
|€7,500
|19th
|€7,000
|20th
|€6,500
|21st
|€6,100
|22nd
|€5,750
|23rd
|€5,500
|24th
|€5,250
|25th
|€5,000
|26th
|€4,900
|27th
|€4,800
|28th
|€4,700
|29th
|€4,600
|30th
|€4,500
|31st
|€4,400
|32nd
|€4,300
|33rd
|€4,200
|34th
|€4,100
|35th
|€4,000
|36th
|€3,900
|37th
|€3,800
|38th
|€3,700
|39th
|€3,600
|40th
|€3,500
|41st
|€3,400
|42nd
|€3,300
|43rd
|€3,200
|44th
|€3,100
|45th
|€3,000
Notable Challenge Tour Players Set To Earn DP World Tour Cards
Williams and Neergaard-Petersen are not in the field as they have already secured DP World Tour cards in better categories thanks to their performances on it this season. Both are in the top 20 of the rankings, but their absence means the player finishing 22nd at the end of the tournament will earn the final DP World Tour card.
There are 640 Race to Mallorca points available to the winner this week, meaning that it is mathematically possible for even the player in ninth, Spaniard Joel Moscatel, to end the season as the Road to Mallorca Number One.
The current leader is Englishman John Parry, while other notable names in positions for a DP World Tour card ahead of the tournament include Dane Hamish Brown, who has two wins this season, Irishman Conor Purcell, who sits fourth and Swede Joakim Lagergren, who has one DP World Tour to his name. Elsewhere, Finn Oliver Lindell goes into the tournament off the back of seven successive top-10 finishes and sits fifth.
Englishmen Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Sam Hutsby are also in the top 22 of the rankings, as is Lucas Bjerregaard, who finished T2 at the DP World Tour’s Danish Golf Championship in his homeland in August.
German Nicolai von Dellinghausen begins the tournament in the final position to guarantee a DP World Tour card, with Jamie Rutherford, Euan Walker and Wilco Nienaber the three immediately beneath him.
In 47th and needing a strong performance to put him in the reckoning, is South African Justin Walters. He has 398 points, which is 229 behind von Dellingshausen. For context, the player finishing second will claim 440 points, giving even von Dellingshausen a reasonable shot at a card with a strong display.
What Is The Purse For The Challenge Tour Grand Final?
The Challenge Tour Grand Final offers a prize money payout of €500,000. However, arguably more important is the opportunity for the field of 47 to claim one of 20 DP World Tour cards for next season.
Who Is Playing In The Challenge Tour Grand Final?
The field is limited to the top 45 of the Road to Mallorca standings, although this year, Robin Williams and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen are absent as they already have DP World Tour cards for next season. Hamish Brown is the leader with Nicolai von Dellinghausen the player currently occupying the final DP World Tour card position in the rankings. Justin Walters has the most to do to ahead of the tournament as he begins in 47th.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
