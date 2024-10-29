Challenge Tour Grand Final Prize Money Payout 2024

The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final marks the conclusion of the season-long Road to Mallorca, with the action coming from Club de Golf Alcanada on the Spanish island.

There, all but two of the top 45 players in the Road to Mallorca Rankings will compete, with just South African Robin Williams and Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen not in the field. Their places will go to the 46 and 47th in the rankings, and there is an attractive prize money purse on offer.

Players will be vying for a share of an overall payout of €500,000, with the winner set to claim €85,000.

However, there is considerably more at stake for every player at the event, with the chance to claim one of 20 potentially life-changing DP World Tour cards for the 2025 season.

Once there, the possibilities are virtually endless. While the entire Challenge Tour season offered a total of €8m, the 2024 DP World Tour season had $148.5m (around €137m), while for those who finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, there is a PGA Tour card, meaning the stakes for this week’s conclusion to the Challenge Tour season can barely be understated.

Below is the prize money payout for the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Challenge Tour Grand Final Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €85,000 2nd €54,000 3rd €34,000 4th €28,000 5th €23,000 6th €20,000 7th €17,500 8th €15,000 9th €13,500 10th €12,500 11th €11,500 12th €10,500 13th €10,000 14th €9,500 15th €9,000 16th €8,500 17th €8,000 18th €7,500 19th €7,000 20th €6,500 21st €6,100 22nd €5,750 23rd €5,500 24th €5,250 25th €5,000 26th €4,900 27th €4,800 28th €4,700 29th €4,600 30th €4,500 31st €4,400 32nd €4,300 33rd €4,200 34th €4,100 35th €4,000 36th €3,900 37th €3,800 38th €3,700 39th €3,600 40th €3,500 41st €3,400 42nd €3,300 43rd €3,200 44th €3,100 45th €3,000

Notable Challenge Tour Players Set To Earn DP World Tour Cards

Williams and Neergaard-Petersen are not in the field as they have already secured DP World Tour cards in better categories thanks to their performances on it this season. Both are in the top 20 of the rankings, but their absence means the player finishing 22nd at the end of the tournament will earn the final DP World Tour card.

There are 640 Race to Mallorca points available to the winner this week, meaning that it is mathematically possible for even the player in ninth, Spaniard Joel Moscatel, to end the season as the Road to Mallorca Number One.

The current leader is Englishman John Parry, while other notable names in positions for a DP World Tour card ahead of the tournament include Dane Hamish Brown, who has two wins this season, Irishman Conor Purcell, who sits fourth and Swede Joakim Lagergren, who has one DP World Tour to his name. Elsewhere, Finn Oliver Lindell goes into the tournament off the back of seven successive top-10 finishes and sits fifth.

Englishmen Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Sam Hutsby are also in the top 22 of the rankings, as is Lucas Bjerregaard, who finished T2 at the DP World Tour’s Danish Golf Championship in his homeland in August.

German Nicolai von Dellinghausen begins the tournament in the final position to guarantee a DP World Tour card, with Jamie Rutherford, Euan Walker and Wilco Nienaber the three immediately beneath him.

Nicolai von Dellinghausen is in the final position needed to win a DP World Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 47th and needing a strong performance to put him in the reckoning, is South African Justin Walters. He has 398 points, which is 229 behind von Dellingshausen. For context, the player finishing second will claim 440 points, giving even von Dellingshausen a reasonable shot at a card with a strong display.

