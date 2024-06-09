Linn Grant Handed Second Scandinavian Mixed Title After Final-Round Collapse From Sebastian Soderberg
The Swede won the title after a final round of 65, but it took a dramatic collapse from her compatriot to hand her the title
Linn Grant claim her second Scandinavian Mixed title in the most unlikely circumstances after a devastating collapse from Sebastian Soderberg in the final round.
Soderberg’s sole DP World Tour victory came almost five years ago at the Omega European Masters. However, heading into his final round, an end to that winless streak seemed almost inevitable for the Swede as he held an eight-shot lead in his homeland.
Any thoughts that it would be a procession on the final day of the unique mixed event that featured both DP World Tour and LET players were quickly put to one side, though. The credit for that goes to another Swede, Grant, although she was hardly in contention as her final round began.
Grant began the day at Vasatorps Golfklubb 11 shots behind Soderberg, but it didn’t take her long to set about her business with birdies on the second and third holes.
Grant then claimed more back-to-back birdies, this time on the fifth and sixth then ninth and 10th, while another birdie on the 18th with a classy chip-in completed a bogey free round.
Did you expect anything else?!Linn Grant finishes with a chip-in 🔥#VolvoScandinavianMixed pic.twitter.com/r2zT4k8hDbJune 9, 2024
Even then, she headed back to the clubhouse with only an outside chance of the title, but by that time, Soderberg’s fortunes were heading firmly in the other direction.
Rounds of 63, 66 and 66 had appeared to leave the 33-year-old within touching distance of his second DP World Tour win with an eight-shot lead over nearest challenger Calum Hill at the start of the day.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It appeared to be business as usual over the first few holes too, with two pars followed by his first birdie of the day on the third.
However, soon it began going wrong, with back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth, albeit partially offset by another birdie on the seventh. The next bogey wasn’t far behind, though, coming on the eighth, and two more followed on the 13th and 15th as his huge lead fell to just two.
By the time Soderberg reached the final hole, he had just a one-shot lead after missing a long birdie putt on the 17th that would have given him much-needed breathing space. Still, with only a par needed, the destiny of the title was still very much in his hands.
Worryingly, though, he found the bunker to the right of the green with his second shot on the par four 18th, and though he reached the green with his third, he still faced a putt of over 25 feet to make par and take the title. He failed to do so, leaving him a bogey putt from around a foot to force a playoff.
By that point, Grant was back on the range preparing for what must have seemed an inevitability, but incredibly, Soderberg’s bogey putt lipped out, and he had to settle for runner-up after a 77.
Following the drama, a shocked Grant’s thoughts turned to Soderberg. She said: “Just very mixed emotions. I feel honestly terrible for Sebastian at the moment.”
When the dust settles, she will no doubt take satisfaction from her second title at the event in her hometown of Helsingborg, but the fact it took the biggest-ever comeback on the final day of DP World Tour history to achieve it tells its own story about how unlikely that was at the start of the day.
For Soderberg, the events of the day will be acutely painful, particularly as it came just a month after he held a three-shot overnight lead into the final round of the Volvo China Open before eventually losing to Adrian Otaegui.
Now, he must surely be wondering what he needs to do to overcome the mental battle and secure his next victory.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Sebastian Soderberg
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Sebastian Soderberg, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Caddie Takes Week Off At LIV Golf Houston To Attend 80th D-Day Anniversary
Paul Casey’s veteran caddie John McLaren has been in France to pay his respects on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings
By Mike Hall Published
-
Couple Paired Together For Final Round Of Scandinavian Mixed
Olivia Cowan and Todd Clements have been paired together for the final round of the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and LET event the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Release Statement After Player In ShopRite LPGA Classic Contention Gets Disqualified
Nasa Hataoka was disqualified after round one of the LPGA Tour event, with the reason being that her lost golf ball was found after the three-minute search time expired
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Very Real Possibility' Of Mixed Golf Format At 2028 Olympics
The International Golf Federation has confirmed that a proposal has gone in for mixed golf at the 2028 LA Olympic Games
By Elliott Heath Published
-
ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Ashleigh Buhai defends her title in the latest LPGA Tour event at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Double US Women's Open Champion Yuka Saso Modelled Her Swing On Rory McIlroy
The young star has two Majors to her name - the 2021 and 2024 US Women's Open - after using McIlroy's swing as inspiration during her teenage years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Prize Payout 2024
Dale Whitnell defends his title as players from the DP World Tour and the LET compete in the unique event in Sweden
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Lit Up' - Charley Hull Explains Viral Cigarette Video And Vows To Quit
The two-time LPGA Tour winner and Solheim Cup star went viral on social media during the US Women's Open after being seen smoking cigarettes
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Yuka Saso Claims Second Women's US Open After Stunning Final Round
Saso posted a two-under-par final round of 68 to pick up a second Women's US Open in three years
By Conor Keenan Last updated