Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The latest LPGA tournament, which was won by Spain's Carlota Ciganda in 2025, has seen an increase in prize money of $325,000 this time around

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Carlota Ciganda kisses the Meijer LPGA Classic trophy following her win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the men's game is busy with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the LPGA Tour remains full steam ahead with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

It's only two weeks on from the US Women's Open at Riviera, but this week's tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan also serves as a tune-up for the upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National.

There is an extremely tight leaderboard through three rounds with the likes of Lottie Woad, Cassie Porter and Rio Takeda all vying for the victory.

And a win here in 2026 will be even more lucrative than last year after the overall tournament purse was raised from $3 million to $3.25 million.

The victorious pro will be due close to $500,000 for their win, with the runner-up receiving more than $300,000 before various takeaways reduce how much pro golfers actually take home.

Finishing inside the top-six should see pros earn more than $100,000 for their week's work, though, with upwards of $7,500 for all 66 players who made the cut.

As usual, there are non-financial perks to play for as well - such as Rolex Ranking points and Race To CME Globe points - but it is the prize money most of these players are really after.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give based on 66 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$487,500

2nd

$306,558

3rd

$222,386

4th

$172,033

5th

$138,467

6th

$113,291

7th

$94,829

8th

$83,081

9th

$74,689

10th

$67,975

11th

$62,938

12th

$58,742

13th

$55,049

14th

$51,694

15th

$48,672

16th

$45,987

17th

$43,639

18th

$41,624

19th

$39,946

20th

$38,602

21st

$37,261

22nd

$35,917

23rd

$34,576

24th

$33,232

25th

$32,058

26th

$30,884

27th

$29,706

28th

$28,532

29th

$27,358

30th

$26,351

31st

$25,343

32nd

$24,336

33rd

$23,329

34th

$22,321

35th

$21,484

36th

$20,644

37th

$19,806

38th

$18,966

39th

$18,125

40th

$17,455

41st

$16,784

42nd

$16,114

43rd

$15,440

44th

$14,770

45th

$14,266

46th

$13,762

47th

$13,259

48th

$12,755

49th

$12,251

50th

$11,748

51st

$11,414

52nd

$11,077

53rd

$10,740

54th

$10,407

55th

$10,070

56th

$9,733

57th

$9,399

58th

$9,063

59th

$8,729

60th

$8,392

61st

$8,225

62nd

$8,055

63rd

$7,889

64th

$7,722

65th

$7,552

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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