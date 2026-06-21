Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give Full Prize Money Payout 2026

While the men's game is busy with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the LPGA Tour remains full steam ahead with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

It's only two weeks on from the US Women's Open at Riviera, but this week's tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan also serves as a tune-up for the upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National.

There is an extremely tight leaderboard through three rounds with the likes of Lottie Woad, Cassie Porter and Rio Takeda all vying for the victory.

And a win here in 2026 will be even more lucrative than last year after the overall tournament purse was raised from $3 million to $3.25 million.

The victorious pro will be due close to $500,000 for their win, with the runner-up receiving more than $300,000 before various takeaways reduce how much pro golfers actually take home.

Finishing inside the top-six should see pros earn more than $100,000 for their week's work, though, with upwards of $7,500 for all 66 players who made the cut.

As usual, there are non-financial perks to play for as well - such as Rolex Ranking points and Race To CME Globe points - but it is the prize money most of these players are really after.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give based on 66 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Breakdown