Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The latest LPGA tournament, which was won by Spain's Carlota Ciganda in 2025, has seen an increase in prize money of $325,000 this time around
While the men's game is busy with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the LPGA Tour remains full steam ahead with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.
It's only two weeks on from the US Women's Open at Riviera, but this week's tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan also serves as a tune-up for the upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National.
There is an extremely tight leaderboard through three rounds with the likes of Lottie Woad, Cassie Porter and Rio Takeda all vying for the victory.
And a win here in 2026 will be even more lucrative than last year after the overall tournament purse was raised from $3 million to $3.25 million.
The victorious pro will be due close to $500,000 for their win, with the runner-up receiving more than $300,000 before various takeaways reduce how much pro golfers actually take home.
Finishing inside the top-six should see pros earn more than $100,000 for their week's work, though, with upwards of $7,500 for all 66 players who made the cut.
As usual, there are non-financial perks to play for as well - such as Rolex Ranking points and Race To CME Globe points - but it is the prize money most of these players are really after.
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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give based on 66 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$487,500
2nd
$306,558
3rd
$222,386
4th
$172,033
5th
$138,467
6th
$113,291
7th
$94,829
8th
$83,081
9th
$74,689
10th
$67,975
11th
$62,938
12th
$58,742
13th
$55,049
14th
$51,694
15th
$48,672
16th
$45,987
17th
$43,639
18th
$41,624
19th
$39,946
20th
$38,602
21st
$37,261
22nd
$35,917
23rd
$34,576
24th
$33,232
25th
$32,058
26th
$30,884
27th
$29,706
28th
$28,532
29th
$27,358
30th
$26,351
31st
$25,343
32nd
$24,336
33rd
$23,329
34th
$22,321
35th
$21,484
36th
$20,644
37th
$19,806
38th
$18,966
39th
$18,125
40th
$17,455
41st
$16,784
42nd
$16,114
43rd
$15,440
44th
$14,770
45th
$14,266
46th
$13,762
47th
$13,259
48th
$12,755
49th
$12,251
50th
$11,748
51st
$11,414
52nd
$11,077
53rd
$10,740
54th
$10,407
55th
$10,070
56th
$9,733
57th
$9,399
58th
$9,063
59th
$8,729
60th
$8,392
61st
$8,225
62nd
$8,055
63rd
$7,889
64th
$7,722
65th
$7,552
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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