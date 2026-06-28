KPMG Women's PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?
There is an all-time record tournament purse on offer at the third women's Major of the season - here's how much the winner and the rest of the field will earn
Money in pro golf has come a very long way in a short space of time. But the tournament purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship has travelled light years.
When Hazeltine National last hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in 2019, there was a grand total of $3.85 million on the line. The winner, who was Hannah Green, took away $577,500.
Fast forward just seven years and the numbers which were revealed earlier this week are barely believable in contrast.
The LPGA, PGA of America and KPMG announced there would be an all-time record high tournament purse for a women's tournament in play this week - $13 million.
Whoever wins stands to earn a mammoth $1.95 million, although that isn't the figure they will end up seeing. Nevertheless, it's a great number to start with.
Haeran Ryu is currently in the best position to lift the giant check, with the South Korean leading by one stroke on 11-under ahead of the final round.
Meanwhile, a stacked leaderboard sits patiently behind Ryu. Brooke Henderson and Ina Yoon are at 10-under and nine-under, respectively, while Nelly Korda and Alison Lee are both at seven-under and therefore certainly in striking distance.
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Such is the size of the purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, anyone who finishes inside the top-30 has a chance to walk away with more than $100,000. Even the back markers are looking at paydays of more than $25,000 each.
And the payouts don't stop there. Even those pros who missed the cut or were forced to withdraw will still collect a $4,000 stipend courtesy of the PGA of America. So it's not all bad.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,950,000
2nd
$1,169,107
3rd
$848,104
4th
$656,075
5th
$528,068
6th
$432,053
7th
$361,645
8th
$316,843
9th
$284,838
10th
$259,232
11th
$240,024
12th
$224,021
13th
$209,940
14th
$197,143
15th
$185,618
16th
$175,378
17th
$166,422
18th
$158,739
19th
$152,341
20th
$147,214
21st
$142,101
22nd
$136,975
23rd
$131,861
24th
$126,734
25th
$122,257
26th
$117,779
27th
$113,289
28th
$108,811
29th
$104,333
30th
$100,492
31st
$96,650
32nd
$92,809
33rd
$88,967
34th
$85,125
35th
$81,933
36th
$78,727
37th
$75,534
38th
$72,329
39th
$69,123
40th
$66,566
41st
$64,009
42nd
$61,452
43rd
$58,883
44th
$56,326
45th
$54,405
46th
$52,485
47th
$50,564
48th
$48,643
49th
$46,722
50th
$44,801
51st
$43,529
52nd
$42,244
53rd
$40,960
54th
$39,688
55th
$38,403
56th
$37,118
57th
$35,846
58th
$34,561
59th
$33,289
60th
$32,004
61st
$31,368
62nd
$30,720
63rd
$30,084
64th
$29,448
65th
$28,799
66th
$28,163
67th
$27,527
68th
$26,878
69th
$26,242
70th
$25,606
Missed Cut
$4,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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