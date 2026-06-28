KPMG Women's PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

Money in pro golf has come a very long way in a short space of time. But the tournament purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship has travelled light years.

When Hazeltine National last hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in 2019, there was a grand total of $3.85 million on the line. The winner, who was Hannah Green, took away $577,500.

Fast forward just seven years and the numbers which were revealed earlier this week are barely believable in contrast.

The LPGA, PGA of America and KPMG announced there would be an all-time record high tournament purse for a women's tournament in play this week - $13 million.

Whoever wins stands to earn a mammoth $1.95 million, although that isn't the figure they will end up seeing. Nevertheless, it's a great number to start with.

Haeran Ryu is currently in the best position to lift the giant check, with the South Korean leading by one stroke on 11-under ahead of the final round.

Meanwhile, a stacked leaderboard sits patiently behind Ryu. Brooke Henderson and Ina Yoon are at 10-under and nine-under, respectively, while Nelly Korda and Alison Lee are both at seven-under and therefore certainly in striking distance.

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Such is the size of the purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, anyone who finishes inside the top-30 has a chance to walk away with more than $100,000. Even the back markers are looking at paydays of more than $25,000 each.

And the payouts don't stop there. Even those pros who missed the cut or were forced to withdraw will still collect a $4,000 stipend courtesy of the PGA of America. So it's not all bad.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN