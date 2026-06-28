KPMG Women's PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

There is an all-time record tournament purse on offer at the third women's Major of the season - here's how much the winner and the rest of the field will earn

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A general view of the KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Money in pro golf has come a very long way in a short space of time. But the tournament purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship has travelled light years.

When Hazeltine National last hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in 2019, there was a grand total of $3.85 million on the line. The winner, who was Hannah Green, took away $577,500.

Fast forward just seven years and the numbers which were revealed earlier this week are barely believable in contrast.

The LPGA, PGA of America and KPMG announced there would be an all-time record high tournament purse for a women's tournament in play this week - $13 million.

Whoever wins stands to earn a mammoth $1.95 million, although that isn't the figure they will end up seeing. Nevertheless, it's a great number to start with.

Haeran Ryu is currently in the best position to lift the giant check, with the South Korean leading by one stroke on 11-under ahead of the final round.

Meanwhile, a stacked leaderboard sits patiently behind Ryu. Brooke Henderson and Ina Yoon are at 10-under and nine-under, respectively, while Nelly Korda and Alison Lee are both at seven-under and therefore certainly in striking distance.

Such is the size of the purse at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, anyone who finishes inside the top-30 has a chance to walk away with more than $100,000. Even the back markers are looking at paydays of more than $25,000 each.

And the payouts don't stop there. Even those pros who missed the cut or were forced to withdraw will still collect a $4,000 stipend courtesy of the PGA of America. So it's not all bad.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,950,000

2nd

$1,169,107

3rd

$848,104

4th

$656,075

5th

$528,068

6th

$432,053

7th

$361,645

8th

$316,843

9th

$284,838

10th

$259,232

11th

$240,024

12th

$224,021

13th

$209,940

14th

$197,143

15th

$185,618

16th

$175,378

17th

$166,422

18th

$158,739

19th

$152,341

20th

$147,214

21st

$142,101

22nd

$136,975

23rd

$131,861

24th

$126,734

25th

$122,257

26th

$117,779

27th

$113,289

28th

$108,811

29th

$104,333

30th

$100,492

31st

$96,650

32nd

$92,809

33rd

$88,967

34th

$85,125

35th

$81,933

36th

$78,727

37th

$75,534

38th

$72,329

39th

$69,123

40th

$66,566

41st

$64,009

42nd

$61,452

43rd

$58,883

44th

$56,326

45th

$54,405

46th

$52,485

47th

$50,564

48th

$48,643

49th

$46,722

50th

$44,801

51st

$43,529

52nd

$42,244

53rd

$40,960

54th

$39,688

55th

$38,403

56th

$37,118

57th

$35,846

58th

$34,561

59th

$33,289

60th

$32,004

61st

$31,368

62nd

$30,720

63rd

$30,084

64th

$29,448

65th

$28,799

66th

$28,163

67th

$27,527

68th

$26,878

69th

$26,242

70th

$25,606

Missed Cut

$4,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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