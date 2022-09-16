Donald Trump Visits Virginia Course Ahead Of Potential LIV Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After hosting one LIV Golf event at his Bedminster course, as well as the LIV Golf Team Championship finale heading to Trump National Doral in Miami, it appears that former US President, Donald Trump, is potentially set to host another LIV Golf tournament in 2023.

Recently, it was announced by the Saudi-backed series that the LIV Golf Invitational Series will become the LIV Golf League from 2023, with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in an expanded 14-tournament schedule – and an enormous $405m total prize purse. With this increase, there is going to be more venues needed, with another Trump layout set to join the calendar.

Trump (bottom left) hits a golf shot at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on September 13, 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of the week, Trump was pictured at his Northern Virginia golf course, with it being revealed that the club is undergoing renovations ahead of a potential LIV Golf tournament planned for next spring. That is according to a source familiar with the plan.

According to insider.com (opens in new tab), the source revealed that the Trump Organization signed a contract to host three LIV Golf events. The tournaments include Bedminster, which was won by Henrik Stenson, as well as the finale at Doral in October and an event in May 2023 at Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.

Members at Trump's Virginia club have reportedly been aware for months of the preparations for an LIV event, with the source stating that: "It's like the worst kept secret in golf." Within the renovations, the driving range is to be expanded, with changes being made to a couple of tee boxes.

Trump and LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, chat during LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf's schedule has not been finalized for 2023 yet, but there has been an awful lot of speculation surrounding which clubs will be hosting one of the 14 tournaments. Two of the courses reportedly include another Trump golf course in Doonbeg in Ireland, as well as Valderrama in Spain.

Other potential venues include Sentosa GC in Singapore, which had reportedly been warned by The R&A that they would be “shunned by the rest of the golf world” if it became a LIV course. However, Sentosa released a statement saying that wasn't the case.

Although unclear when a full list of venues will be released, there have been reports that around nine of the 14 events will be in North America, with Australia, the Middle East, Asia and Europe the other regions explored.

One of the courses that definitely won't be holding the Saudi-backed tournament is Royal Sydney, with the Sydney Morning Herald (opens in new tab) reporting that representatives of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman were in the country last month to identify potential venues for a tournament next April following The Masters.

However, despite Royal Sydney being high on their list of potentials, they were apparently advised by representatives of the course that they weren't interested in hosting a tournament.