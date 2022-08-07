Sentosa Golf Club Reveals It Was 'Not Threatened' Following LIV Golf Link
In a statement by Sentosa Golf Club, the Singapore course revealed it had 'not been threatened by The R&A or Augusta National'
After recently announcing an expanded 14-tournament schedule for 2023, which includes an enormous $405m total prize purse, it seems that the LIV Golf train isn't slowing down.
However, with an increase in schedule, it also means that more courses are needed and, currently, it is still unclear which venues will host these extra events. Reportedly two of the venues could be Trump International Doonbeg in Ireland and Valderrama in Spain, with it also being reported that Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore could be an option.
But, following the news that Sentosa had been linked to the Saudi-backed series, it was then reported that The R&A sent out a warning to the Singapore golf club, with it being allegedly stated that they would be “shunned by the rest of the golf world” if it became a LIV course. However, following a statement by Sentosa, it seems that isn't the case.
Statement from Sentosa Golf Club pic.twitter.com/kUNkK65SnyAugust 7, 2022
In a statement released via Twitter, Sentosa said: "The Club and our Chairman have conversations with The R&A on many levels and continue to maintain a very good working relationship. We have not been "threatened" by The R&A or, for that matter, Augusta National in any way.
Back in 2019, Sentosa Golf Club was recognised as the World’s Best Golf Club by The R&A, with the venue hosting a number of amateur and professional events, including the SMBC Singapore Open, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific.
What's more, back in 2016, The R&A actually opened a new office at Sentosa, stating: "It's to further its commitment to the growth and development of golf throughout Asia-Pacific."
According to reports, seven of the LIV Golf events will be played in the States next year, with the rest being played in other countries. The countries in question are believed to be Australia, Spain, Mexico and Singapore, as well as England, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers' guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
