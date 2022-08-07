Sentosa Golf Club Reveals It Was 'Not Threatened' Following LIV Golf Link

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After recently announcing an expanded 14-tournament schedule for 2023, which includes an enormous $405m total prize purse, it seems that the LIV Golf train isn't slowing down.

However, with an increase in schedule, it also means that more courses are needed and, currently, it is still unclear which venues will host these extra events. Reportedly two of the venues could be Trump International Doonbeg in Ireland and Valderrama in Spain, with it also being reported that Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore could be an option.

But, following the news that Sentosa had been linked to the Saudi-backed series, it was then reported that The R&A sent out a warning to the Singapore golf club, with it being allegedly stated that they would be “shunned by the rest of the golf world” if it became a LIV course. However, following a statement by Sentosa, it seems that isn't the case.

Statement from Sentosa Golf Club pic.twitter.com/kUNkK65SnyAugust 7, 2022 See more

In a statement released via Twitter, Sentosa said: "The Club and our Chairman have conversations with The R&A on many levels and continue to maintain a very good working relationship. We have not been "threatened" by The R&A or, for that matter, Augusta National in any way.

Back in 2019, Sentosa Golf Club was recognised as the World’s Best Golf Club by The R&A, with the venue hosting a number of amateur and professional events, including the SMBC Singapore Open, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific.

What's more, back in 2016, The R&A actually opened a new office at Sentosa, stating: "It's to further its commitment to the growth and development of golf throughout Asia-Pacific."

Sentosa Golf Club ranks amongst one of the most incredible golf courses in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, seven of the LIV Golf events will be played in the States next year, with the rest being played in other countries. The countries in question are believed to be Australia, Spain, Mexico and Singapore, as well as England, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.