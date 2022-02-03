"Wrong" - DeChambeau Denies $135m Offer To Become Super League Face
DeChambeau denied a report that he had been offered $135m to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League
A Sportmail report emerged of Bryson DeChambeau's $135m (£100m) offer to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League but the American has cast doubt over the truth of said report after posting that the claim was "wrong".
Breezy Golf posted an image of DeChambeau on Instagram with the words, taken from a Golf Monthly tweet, "Bryson has reportedly been offered $135m (£100m) to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League." Bryson commented on the post, simply saying: "Wrong."
It's unclear as to which element of the wording Bryson was saying "wrong" to, or whether it was the entire thing. Could he have been denying the $135m number, that an offer of any sum was made or just the 'face of the rumoured Saudi Super League' part? That is unclear and more information will surely surface in the coming weeks and months.
Many of the world's biggest names are in Saudi this week for the fourth annual Saudi International, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour for the first time. The Super League chat is a huge talking point but not much is being said by the golfers - most likely due to NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) being signed.
Earlier in the week, former World No.1 Lee Westwood revealed he had signed an NDA, having said it would be a "no brainer" to join a Super League last year. Dustin Johnson also didn't have much to say on the matter, whilst Phil Mickelson confirmed that “pretty much every player in the top 100 has been contacted at some point".
The big news early on in the week was of Ian Poulter's reported offer of up to $30m (£22m) to join a Saudi-backed league. Poulter would, we believe, lose playing rights on both the PGA and DP World Tours if he were to accept an offer and therefore surrender his spot in future Ryder Cups or even as a captain. It is thought that any player who does go to a Super League, if one were to come to fruition, would be banned by the PGA and European Tours.
Bryson DeChambeau did not have a pre-tournament press conference this week but did speak to the media ahead of the Saudi International last month where he also remained quiet on the Super League chat. "So not a politician, first off," he said on his appearance at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. "I'm a golfer, first and foremost, and I want to play where the best golfers in the world are going to play. And that is the end of the story for me."
Keep your eyes peeled on the Golf Monthly website over the coming weeks and months as the huge topic of the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League rolls on...
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
6 Surprising Things From The Saudi International
Check out the big talking points from the Saudi International, so far
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Koepka Takes Dig At Mickelson Over 'Greedy' Comment
The four-time Major champion took a dig at his fellow countryman over an Instagram post by Golf Digest
By Matt Cradock • Published