"Wrong" - DeChambeau Denies $135m Offer To Become Super League Face

A Sportmail report emerged of Bryson DeChambeau's $135m (£100m) offer to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League but the American has cast doubt over the truth of said report after posting that the claim was "wrong".

Breezy Golf posted an image of DeChambeau on Instagram with the words, taken from a Golf Monthly tweet, "Bryson has reportedly been offered $135m (£100m) to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League." Bryson commented on the post, simply saying: "Wrong."

It's unclear as to which element of the wording Bryson was saying "wrong" to, or whether it was the entire thing. Could he have been denying the $135m number, that an offer of any sum was made or just the 'face of the rumoured Saudi Super League' part? That is unclear and more information will surely surface in the coming weeks and months.

Many of the world's biggest names are in Saudi this week for the fourth annual Saudi International, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour for the first time. The Super League chat is a huge talking point but not much is being said by the golfers - most likely due to NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) being signed.

Earlier in the week, former World No.1 Lee Westwood revealed he had signed an NDA, having said it would be a "no brainer" to join a Super League last year. Dustin Johnson also didn't have much to say on the matter, whilst Phil Mickelson confirmed that “pretty much every player in the top 100 has been contacted at some point".

The big news early on in the week was of Ian Poulter's reported offer of up to $30m (£22m) to join a Saudi-backed league. Poulter would, we believe, lose playing rights on both the PGA and DP World Tours if he were to accept an offer and therefore surrender his spot in future Ryder Cups or even as a captain. It is thought that any player who does go to a Super League, if one were to come to fruition, would be banned by the PGA and European Tours.

Bryson DeChambeau did not have a pre-tournament press conference this week but did speak to the media ahead of the Saudi International last month where he also remained quiet on the Super League chat. "So not a politician, first off," he said on his appearance at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. "I'm a golfer, first and foremost, and I want to play where the best golfers in the world are going to play. And that is the end of the story for me."

Keep your eyes peeled on the Golf Monthly website over the coming weeks and months as the huge topic of the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League rolls on...