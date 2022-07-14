'Didn't Hear One' - Poulter Reacts To Boos On First Tee

Despite audible boos on the television coverage, Ian Poulter claims to have had a great reception at the 150th Open

Poulter Reacts To Boos
Ian Poulter has claimed he "didn't hear one" boo aimed at him on the first tee during the opening day of the 150th Open Championship.

Although boos were clearly audible on the television coverage, Poulter was adamant in his post round interview that he received a warm reception on the first tee. 

"I actually thought I had a great reception on the 1st tee, to be honest," he said. "All I heard was clapping. I have heard not one heckle. In three weeks, I've heard nothing. What have you heard?" 

When asked whether the frosty reception from fans was shared by his fellow players, Poulter responded, "I've heard great comments, great talks with everyone. We might have a difference of opinion, but they're my friends. You play golf with these guys for 20-plus years or 10, 15 years, you've been part of many teams with them. Even if they have a difference of opinion, that's that. We all have opinions, right? We're still friends, whatever the landscape is and wherever you're playing golf."

Despite the reaction from some fans on the first tee, Poulter was able to post a first round three-under par on the Old Course including holing a putt from about 160 feet on the 9th hole. The mixed reception from some fans will no doubt be down to Poulter's decision to join the breakaway LIV Golf Series back in June. While no other players who are part of the LIV Series have been subjected to any heckling so far this week, the likes of Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Poulter have been spotted wearing LIV branded apparel at St Andrews.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the 150th Open, Cameron Young has set the early pace with a round of 64 while Paul Lawrie hit the opening shot of the tournament on his way to shooting 74 early on Thursday. 

