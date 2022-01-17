Deebo Samuel Wears Tiger Woods Shirt As 49ers Beat Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers wide-receiver Deebo Samuel looked to channel the winning prowess of Tiger Woods this past weekend as he was seen wearing a red TW shirt under his jersey in a playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Spotted by an eagle-eyed Tiger Woods fan account called 'TWLegion' the logo can just be made out and we have had reports that Samuel has actually worn a white TW shirt before as well. We are unsure which exact shirt model it is right now.

🚨#NEW: Deebo Samuel wore red TW shirt under the jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/urHaINEJLBJanuary 17, 2022 See more

The tactic worked as well because not only did Samuel have a big game, three receptions for 38 yards and a 26-yard rushing touchdown, but also San Francisco got the victory too. His team advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs and will play the Green Bay Packers. It is worth saying that Samuel has had a huge year from an individual perspective, becoming one of the best skill players in the National Football League. We can assume he will continue to wear the Nike gear as a result!

We last saw Tiger Woods playing with his son Charlie at the 2021 PNC Championship and the 15-time Major winner is continuing his rehabilitation from the car accident in February 2021. It is unknown when he will make his comeback but one analyst recently predicted that he could play at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews later this year, and then maybe retire.

Sky Sports analyst Simon Holmes said during the Sentry Tournament of Champions; “I really hope it doesn’t happen, but it’s something I think that could happen. Jack and Arnie did the same thing on the Swilken Bridge when they played in their last Major and I could just see Tiger thinking it would be a nice way to go out.”

Whether this happens remains unclear, but what is clear is Woods' impact across the entire sporting world and not just golf.