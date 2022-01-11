Tiger Woods To Retire At St Andrews - Sky Sports Analyst Predicts
Simon Holmes thinks Woods may bow out of professional golf at St Andrews this July
By Elliott Heath published
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course in December at the PNC Championship just 10 months after his horrific LA car crash that saw him require a rod inserted into his leg as well as screws and pins inserted into his ankle. His comeback in Orlando, where he and son Charlie finished second to the Dalys, was simply remarkable. Many golf fans are now expecting the 15-time Major winner to return this year and potentially even win more tournaments and Majors over the coming years.
However, coach and Sky Sports analyst Simon Holmes thinks that Woods' body may no longer be able to cope with the stresses and practice required to get back out on Tour for good. Whilst predicting the biggest moment of 2022, Holmes and presenter Rob Lee both thought Woods would be involved in the biggest story of the year. Lee went for Woods to win another tournament, whilst Holmes went for Woods to retire.
The Englishman, who has worked with the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer, predicted that Tiger would retire this July at the 150th Open at St Andrews. “I really hope it doesn’t happen, but it’s something I think that could happen," he said during Sky Sports' coverage of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “Jack and Arnie did the same thing on the Swilken Bridge when they played in their last Major and I could just see Tiger thinking it would be a nice way to go out.”
Woods' close friend John Cook recently told the Golf Channel that he thinks Woods will not be ready for this year's Majors and will instead opt to make his next appearance at the 2022 PNC Championship in December. “I don’t see it in the next 12 months,” Cook said. “I think next time we see him will be [at the PNC Championship] next year [in 2022]. I don’t think his body will be physically ready. He can’t train the way he’s going to want to train.”
Woods has won two Open Championships at St Andrews, in 2000 and 2005. He recently said that he would "love" to tee it up at the 150th Open this summer. "I would love to play at St Andrews," he said. "It's my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there, just being a part of the champions dinner is really neat."
When do you think we'll next see Tiger Woods? Let us know on social media
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist' Bryson DeChambeau's golf bag
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Left Handed Golf Drivers
We run through the best left handed golf drivers, finding the perfect balance between quality and availability...
By Dan Parker • Published