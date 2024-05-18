Dean Burmester’s Lucrative Season Continues After Eclipsing Career Earnings In Seven LIV Golf Events

The South African has been in great form on the circuit in 2024, and that is being reflected in his bank balance

Dean Burmester during a practice round before the PGA Championship at Valhalla
Dean Burmester has earned over $7m in 2024 so far
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Dean Burmester made headlines at the end of 2023 when he won back-to-back DP World Tour events at the Joburg Open and Investec South African Open Championship, but it turns out, he was just getting started.

Since then, the LIV Golf player has been riding high in the big-money circuit’s individual standings, helped by his maiden victory in the League, when he defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff in Miami.

Because of that, he is also one of LIV Golf’s highest earners in 2024. Burmester banked $4m for his victory at Trump National Doral, but other strong performances included T3s at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico and LIV Golf Adelaide, with more than $2m coming from those performances.

Overall, after just seven LIV Golf events this year, Burmester stands second on the LIV Golf money list behind Joaquin Niemann, with earnings of $7,258,013.

For context, in the 179 DP World Tour events of Burmester’s career, which includes four wins, he has only earned €4,522,717m (about $4.9m). Meanwhile, after 21 PGA Tour events, his earnings stand at $1,093,208m.

Dean Burmester with the LIV Golf Miami trophy

Dean Burmester claimed his maiden LIV Golf win in Miami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combined, those figures still don’t come close to his 2024 earnings so far, and that earning power is one reason why Burmester has stated he’s satisfied with his decision to sign for LIV Golf.

In an interview on The Human Golf Show podcast, which took place before he began amassing his huge 2024 earnings, he was asked if he had any regrets over the move.

He replied: “No regrets. Absolutely none. I’ve been able to give my kids an amazing life so far and have also been able to secure things for them for their future. If both my sons come to me and say, ‘I want to go study to get into NASA,’ or ‘I want to go to Stanford or Yale,’ or ‘I want to go to St Andrews,’ or whatever it is, I can say, ‘Go for it.’”

Burmester’s excellent form in 2024 has continued at the PGA Championship, where he has emerged as a contender for the Wanamaker Trophy

There's prize money of $18.5m available at the Major and the winner will claim $3.33m. Regardless of whether or not Burmester goes on to lift the trophy, with his stunning form continuing, when the LIV Golf League resumes in June, he will be primed to secure plenty more wealth for his family in the seven tournaments that remain this season.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

