D+D Real Czech Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

The Albatross Golf Resort in Prague hosts the D+D Real Czech Masters, as American Johannes Veerman aims to replicate his success of last year, when he claimed his maiden European Tour title by two shots over Tapio Pulkkanen.

The Fin held a one-shot lead going into the final round last year, but a bogey and double bogey on the final two holes allowed Veerman to take full advantage. Pulkkanen returns this year hoping to banish the demons of 2021 and claim his first DP World Tour win.

To do so, he’ll have to get the better of several notable players in the field, including World No.35 and 2019 winner Thomas Pieters and LIV Golf player Ian Poulter. Poulter will be a controversial figure in this week’s tournament as he tees it up while awaiting the verdict of a legal battle against the suspension of him and others who’ve opted to ply their trade in the Saudi-backed Series. Others who’ve played in the LIV Golf Invitational Series who are also competing this week include Oliver Fisher, Laurie Canter and Hennie du Plessis.

Players will be battling for a considerably increased purse from last year’s tournament. Back then, there was a €1m prize fund, whereas this year, there’s €1.75m to play for. Of that, the winner will receive €291,660.

Players will need to navigate a par-72, 7,468-yard course that features three par 5s, including the monster 603-yard 10th. The course, which opened in 2009, also features a challenging final hole, with its dogleg layout, creek running down the right-hand side and lake to the left of the green.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €23,625 18th €22,575 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

D+D Real Czech Masters Field 2022

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Zheng-Kai Bai

Jakub Bares

Austin Bautista

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Grégory Bourdy

Gordan Brixi

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jan Cafourek

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

David Carey

John Catlin

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Stepan Danek

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Dixon

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Michael Feuerstein

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Jordan Gumberg

Aman Gupta

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Angel Hidalgo

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Maxmilian Jelinek

Jesper Kennegard

Mathiam Keyser

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Louis Klein

Espen Kofstad

Tyler Koivisto

Ales Korinek

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Stanislav Matus

Ross McGowan

Jake McLeod

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Gavin Moynihan

Filip Mruzek

Zach Murray

Wilco Nienaber

Javier Otaegui

Dimitrios Papadatos

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Dominik Pavoucek

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Damien Perrier

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Michal Pospisil

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Lindsay Renolds

Liam Robinson

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Rory Sabbatini

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Jack Singh Brar

Lee Slattery

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Stephen Stallings Jr

Joël Stalter

Julian Suri

Tadeáš Tetak

David Tomi

Johannes Veerman

Sebastian Vida

Paul Waring

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

Michael Young

Simon Zach

Matyas Zapletal

Huilin Zhang

Who Won The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters? Last year, American Johannes Veerman took advantage of Tapio Pulkkanen’s sloppy final two holes to claim his maiden European Tour title. Both players return for this year’s tournament.