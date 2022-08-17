D+D Real Czech Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
An increased purse is on offer as last year's winner Johannes Veerman and Ian Poulter tee it up in Prague
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Albatross Golf Resort in Prague hosts the D+D Real Czech Masters, as American Johannes Veerman aims to replicate his success of last year, when he claimed his maiden European Tour title by two shots over Tapio Pulkkanen.
The Fin held a one-shot lead going into the final round last year, but a bogey and double bogey on the final two holes allowed Veerman to take full advantage. Pulkkanen returns this year hoping to banish the demons of 2021 and claim his first DP World Tour win.
To do so, he’ll have to get the better of several notable players in the field, including World No.35 and 2019 winner Thomas Pieters and LIV Golf player Ian Poulter. Poulter will be a controversial figure in this week’s tournament as he tees it up while awaiting the verdict of a legal battle against the suspension of him and others who’ve opted to ply their trade in the Saudi-backed Series. Others who’ve played in the LIV Golf Invitational Series who are also competing this week include Oliver Fisher, Laurie Canter and Hennie du Plessis.
Players will be battling for a considerably increased purse from last year’s tournament. Back then, there was a €1m prize fund, whereas this year, there’s €1.75m to play for. Of that, the winner will receive €291,660.
Players will need to navigate a par-72, 7,468-yard course that features three par 5s, including the monster 603-yard 10th. The course, which opened in 2009, also features a challenging final hole, with its dogleg layout, creek running down the right-hand side and lake to the left of the green.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.
D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€291,660
|2nd
|€194,440
|3rd
|€109,550
|4th
|€87,500
|5th
|€74,200
|6th
|€61,250
|7th
|€52,500
|8th
|€43,750
|9th
|€39,200
|10th
|€35,000
|11th
|€32,200
|12th
|€30,100
|13th
|€28,175
|14th
|€26,775
|15th
|€25,725
|16th
|€24,675
|17th
|€23,625
|18th
|€22,575
|19th
|€21,700
|20th
|€21,000
|21st
|€20,300
|22nd
|€19,775
|23rd
|€19,250
|24th
|€18,725
|25th
|€18,200
|26th
|€17,675
|27th
|€17,150
|28th
|€16,625
|29th
|€16,100
|30th
|€15,575
|31st
|€15,050
|32nd
|€14,525
|33rd
|€14,000
|34th
|€13,475
|35th
|€13,125
|36th
|€12,775
|37th
|€12,425
|38th
|€12,075
|39th
|€11,725
|40th
|€11,375
|41st
|€11,025
|42nd
|€10,675
|43rd
|€10,325
|44th
|€9,975
|45th
|€9,625
|46th
|€9,275
|47th
|€8,925
|48th
|€8,575
|49th
|€8,225
|50th
|€7,875
|51st
|€7,525
|52nd
|€7,175
|53rd
|€6,825
|54th
|€6,475
|55th
|€6,125
|56th
|€5,775
|57th
|€5,425
|58th
|€5,250
|59th
|€5,075
|60th
|€4,900
|61st
|€4,725
|62nd
|€4,550
|63rd
|€4,375
|64th
|€4,200
|65th
|€4,025
D+D Real Czech Masters Field 2022
- Thomas Aiken
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Jakub Bares
- Austin Bautista
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Grégory Bourdy
- Gordan Brixi
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jan Cafourek
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- David Carey
- John Catlin
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Stepan Danek
- Jens Dantorp
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Dixon
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Michael Feuerstein
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Jordan Gumberg
- Aman Gupta
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Angel Hidalgo
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Maxmilian Jelinek
- Jesper Kennegard
- Mathiam Keyser
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Louis Klein
- Espen Kofstad
- Tyler Koivisto
- Ales Korinek
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Stanislav Matus
- Ross McGowan
- Jake McLeod
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Gavin Moynihan
- Filip Mruzek
- Zach Murray
- Wilco Nienaber
- Javier Otaegui
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Dominik Pavoucek
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Damien Perrier
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Michal Pospisil
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Lindsay Renolds
- Liam Robinson
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Rory Sabbatini
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Jack Singh Brar
- Lee Slattery
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Stephen Stallings Jr
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Tadeáš Tetak
- David Tomi
- Johannes Veerman
- Sebastian Vida
- Paul Waring
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
- Michael Young
- Simon Zach
- Matyas Zapletal
- Huilin Zhang
Who Won The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters?
Last year, American Johannes Veerman took advantage of Tapio Pulkkanen’s sloppy final two holes to claim his maiden European Tour title. Both players return for this year’s tournament.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters?
Players are competing for a purse of €1,750,000 in the 2022 D+D Czech Masters – a sizeable increase on the €1m on offer last year. The winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will bank €194,440.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
See who is playing and how much money is on offer at the second FedEx Cup playoff event - the BMW Championship
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Blasts PGA Tour's Handling Of LIV Golf Saga
The popular 33-year-old thinks the Tour's approach to LIV Golf could have been better
By Mike Hall • Published