After Tapio Pulkkanen produced a bogey-double bogey finish, Veerman held his nerve to secure his first European title at the D+D Real Czech Masters by two shots.

Johannes Veerman Wins Maiden European Tour Title

The 29-year-old had been one shot back of overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen with two holes remaining.

However, thanks to Pulkkanen’s collapse over the final remaining holes, Johannes Veerman would secure the Czech Masters.

As a result of the win, the American now moves into the top-30 in the Race to Dubai standings, with the victory the biggest of his career.

“It’s unbelievable. I played with two great players today, both of them played really well the whole way. At one point there was three of four of us all tied for the lead, but I stuck to my game and I can’t believe that I won,” said Veerman.

Starting in the final group alongside Pulkkanen and former Major champion Henrik Stenson, Veerman saw his two shot deficit to the leader double over the opening two holes. As Pulkkanen opened up his final round with a birdie at the 1st, Veerman would bogey the 2nd.

Sharing birdies at the 4th, a flurry of trading blows followed, with the American birdieing the 6th, 9th and 10th to temporarily take the lead from his closest rival.

Pulkkanen, who bogeyed the 8th and 10th, battled back though, as a birdie at the par-5 12th and back-to-back gains at the 15th and 16th put him one ahead of Veerman with two holes to play.

A bogey followed for the Finn though at the par-4 17th, with the duo tied heading down the treacherous final hole.

Then came a decisive painful blow for Pulkkanen. With his approach shot finding the water at the last, he would go on to make a double bogey six. Meanwhile, his playing partner, two-putted for par and a two shot win.

Speaking after his round, Veerman said: “I’ve never been so nervous on the approach shot into 18 and I was even more nervous over that putt.

“It’s amazing. I mean the fans here are just great, they were encouraging me and everyone else all the way in. It was just really good to play in front of them.”