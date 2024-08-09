Hall Of Fame Golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez Dies Aged 88

The eight-time PGA Tour winner and two-time senior Major champion has passed away at the age of 88

Chi Chi Rodriguez smiles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Chi Chi Rodriguez has died at the age of 88.

The Puerto Rican emerged from humble roots to PGA Tour stardom, winning his first of eight PGA Tour titles at the 1963 Denver Open and going on to lift two senior Majors.

He is said to have learned the game on sugar cane fields while helping his father in Puerto Rico, where he used guava tree sticks as clubs and tin cans as balls. He served in the US army from 1955-1957 before turning professional in 1960.

He also won the Texas Open and the Greater Greensboro Open, which is now known as the Wyndham Championship and takes place this week in North Carolina.

And his success continued post-50 as Rodriguez, regarded as the best Puerto Rican golfer of all time, went on to win 22 times on the PGA Tour Champions and won the money list in 1987.

His debut senior victory came at the Senior Players Championship while his biggest triumph was the 1987 Senior PGA Championship at PGA National Resort in Florida.

Rodriguez was known for his entertaining character and his 'sword dance' in celebration, his trilby cap and showmanship, while he wasn't short of a great quote or two.

Chi Chi Rodriguez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The first time I played in the Masters, I was so nervous I drank a bottle of rum before I teed off. I shot the happiest 83 of my life," he was once quoted as saying in his first of 14 Masters appearances.

He finished inside the top-10 at Augusta in 1970 and 1973, while his best Major finish was a T6 at the 1981 US Open at Merion.

He also played on the 1973 US Ryder Cup side, where the Americans defeated GB&I at Muirfield.

Rodriguez was also known for his philanthropy and charity work, having started the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation in Florida that "helps at-risk youth achieve academic, social, and economic success by keeping them engaged in their education and acquiring practical skills necessary to succeed at life."

He received the Bob Jones Award in 1989 - the USGA’s highest honor - and was also inducted into the World Humanitarian Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 after entering the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. said. 

“A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest