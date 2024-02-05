Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
An identical purse to the Bahrain Championship is on offer at Doha Golf Club
The DP World Tour remains in the Middle East the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, where players are competing for a purse of $2.5m.
Even though there is a record $148.5m to play for over the course of the DP World Tour season, this year’s fund in Qatar is less than the prize money available in 2023.
Back then, Sami Valimaki claimed victory in a playoff to win $637,500 from the tournament’s $3.75m. However, this year’s edition offers the same prize money as last week’s Bahrain Championship, $2.5m, of which the winner will claim a more modest $425,000.
Unlike last year, though, the 2024 DP World Tour season offers added incentives, including $200,000 for each winner of the five Global Swings phases. We are currently in the International Swing section of the season, which ends after March’s Jonsson Workwear Open. Therefore, whoever wins this week will improve his chances of claiming the extra money next month.
Not only that, but the top 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings at the end of all five Global Swings phases will receive bonuses from a $1m pool, while the winner of the International Swing will earn entry into the next Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.
Below is the prize money payout for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters?
Last year’s winner Sami Valimaki was one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, and is currently on the alternates list for the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
While he won’t be defending his title, the player he beat, Jorge Campillo, is appearing. The Spaniard will be confident of success, too. Not only did he come close to winning last year, he’s a former champion, having won the event four years ago.
There are other former winners in the field too, including 2022 winner Ewen Ferguson, Antoine Rozner, who took the honours in 2021, and the victor in 2018, Eddie Pepperell.
Other players to look out for include last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine wins on the DP World Tour and Rasmus Hojgaard, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.68.
Up-and-coming Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui and Thriston Lawrence, who has an equal number of wins on the Tour, play too.
What Is The Payout For The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters?
Players are competing for a prize fund of $2.5m, an identical sum to that offered at the Bahrain Championship. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 pay day.
Who Won The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters In 2023?
In 2023, Finnish player Sami Valimaki staged a final-round fightback to beat Jorge Campillo in a playoff for his second DP World Tour title. Valimaki trailed the Spaniard for most of the final round before taking the lead on the penultimate hole. Campillo then drew level only for Valimaki to close out victory at the first extra hole.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
World No.4 Viktor Hovland Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open
The Norwegian is reportedly not feeling 'comfortable with tournament play' as far as his own game goes but is planning to return to the PGA Tour very soon
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is Plantar Fasciitis?
What is Plantar Fasciitis? We explore the causes, treatment and prevention of this common cause of heel pain
By Andrew Wright Published