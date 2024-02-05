Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour remains in the Middle East the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, where players are competing for a purse of $2.5m.

Even though there is a record $148.5m to play for over the course of the DP World Tour season, this year’s fund in Qatar is less than the prize money available in 2023.

Back then, Sami Valimaki claimed victory in a playoff to win $637,500 from the tournament’s $3.75m. However, this year’s edition offers the same prize money as last week’s Bahrain Championship, $2.5m, of which the winner will claim a more modest $425,000.

Unlike last year, though, the 2024 DP World Tour season offers added incentives, including $200,000 for each winner of the five Global Swings phases. We are currently in the International Swing section of the season, which ends after March’s Jonsson Workwear Open. Therefore, whoever wins this week will improve his chances of claiming the extra money next month.

Not only that, but the top 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings at the end of all five Global Swings phases will receive bonuses from a $1m pool, while the winner of the International Swing will earn entry into the next Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters?

Jorge Campillo won the tournament in 2020 and was the 2023 runner-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s winner Sami Valimaki was one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, and is currently on the alternates list for the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

While he won’t be defending his title, the player he beat, Jorge Campillo, is appearing. The Spaniard will be confident of success, too. Not only did he come close to winning last year, he’s a former champion, having won the event four years ago.

There are other former winners in the field too, including 2022 winner Ewen Ferguson, Antoine Rozner, who took the honours in 2021, and the victor in 2018, Eddie Pepperell.

Other players to look out for include last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine wins on the DP World Tour and Rasmus Hojgaard, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.68.

Up-and-coming Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui and Thriston Lawrence, who has an equal number of wins on the Tour, play too.

