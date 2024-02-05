Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

An identical purse to the Bahrain Championship is on offer at Doha Golf Club

Rasmus Hojgaard at the Dubai Desert Classic
Rasmus Hojgaard is the highest-ranked player in the field
The DP World Tour remains in the Middle East the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, where players are competing for a purse of $2.5m.

Even though there is a record $148.5m to play for over the course of the DP World Tour season, this year’s fund in Qatar is less than the prize money available in 2023.

Back then, Sami Valimaki claimed victory in a playoff to win $637,500 from the tournament’s $3.75m. However, this year’s edition offers the same prize money as last week’s Bahrain Championship, $2.5m, of which the winner will claim a more modest $425,000.

Unlike last year, though, the 2024 DP World Tour season offers added incentives, including $200,000 for each winner of the five Global Swings phases. We are currently in the International Swing section of the season, which ends after March’s Jonsson Workwear Open. Therefore, whoever wins this week will improve his chances of claiming the extra money next month.

Not only that, but the top 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings at the end of all five Global Swings phases will receive bonuses from a $1m pool, while the winner of the International Swing will earn entry into the next Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, as well as each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters?

Jorge Campillo takes a shot at the Dubai Desert Classic

Jorge Campillo won the tournament in 2020 and was the 2023 runner-up

Last year’s winner Sami Valimaki was one of 10 DP World Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, and is currently on the alternates list for the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

While he won’t be defending his title, the player he beat, Jorge Campillo, is appearing. The Spaniard will be confident of success, too. Not only did he come close to winning last year, he’s a former champion, having won the event four years ago.

There are other former winners in the field too, including 2022 winner Ewen Ferguson, Antoine Rozner, who took the honours in 2021, and the victor in 2018, Eddie Pepperell.

Other players to look out for include last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli, Pablo Larrazabal, who has nine wins on the DP World Tour and Rasmus Hojgaard, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.68.

Up-and-coming Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui and Thriston Lawrence, who has an equal number of wins on the Tour, play too.

What Is The Payout For The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters?

Players are competing for a prize fund of $2.5m, an identical sum to that offered at the Bahrain Championship. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 pay day.

Who Won The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters In 2023?

In 2023, Finnish player Sami Valimaki staged a final-round fightback to beat Jorge Campillo in a playoff for his second DP World Tour title. Valimaki trailed the Spaniard for most of the final round before taking the lead on the penultimate hole. Campillo then drew level only for Valimaki to close out victory at the first extra hole.

