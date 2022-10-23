Collin Morikawa Has Heartwarming Interaction With Young Fan At CJ Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Collin Morikawa has won his fair share of tournaments in the past, but he’s now winning hearts across the world after his wholesome interaction with a young fan after the first round at The CJ Cup.

Posting a video to their social media pages, the PGA Tour showed a video of Morikawa and Zella which has already amassed nearly half a million views. In the video, Zella says that Morikawa was her favourite golfer and offers him a putter cover for him to keep.

It's fair to say, the 2021 Champion Golfer of the Year was taken aback by the gesture and gave Zella a signed glove in return.

Unknowingly to Morikawa, there was a note inside the putter cover and he only realised once he saw the video himself online. The 25 year-old has now replied saying he had received the note and wished Zella his best wishes in another heartwarming clip.

The first clip has been retweeted almost 1000 times, some of those are from Morikawa’s tour colleagues and people from various media outlets, so there is no doubt that the video will be a regular fixture on people’s timelines and continue to melt the hearts of millions.

One user stated: “Collin just gained 100,000 more fans for being such a good dude!” while another user urged for more content like this: “Collin growing the game!!! All that took was a few moments of time to change this young girl's life! BE MORE LIKE COLLIN!! We need more of this content @PGATOUR”

Another example of players showing their class to spectators came this year at the RBC Heritage, when Jordan Spieth explained to his young fans that he will return to see them, despite being in a potential playoff.

Currently, Morikawa is sat in T18 at the CJ Cup, seven shots behind leader, Rory McIlroy, who will be hoping to secure victory and move in to the World No.1 spot.