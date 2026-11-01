Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The LPGA Tour season is nearing its end with only three more events on the schedule after today's final round at the Maybank Championship.

As well as the battle to come out on top at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, there's also the season-long race to make the CME Group Tour Championship later this month, with a win at this relatively new event going a long way to making that happen.

And while there's plenty of money on offer back in the US at the closing events, this week's penultimate tournament on the final Asian Swing could be particularly lucrative, too.

For the fourth time in a row (this tournament began in 2023), there is a $3 million tournament purse on the line in Malaysia with an impressive $450,000 going the way of the champion.

Each of the top six has a chance to walk away with more than $100,000 as well while simply making the cut may well be good for in excess of $6,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Maybank Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Maybank Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971