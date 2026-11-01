Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
The Maybank Championship began in 2023 and has offered an identical prize money payout in each edition since - here's how much they're playing for...
The LPGA Tour season is nearing its end with only three more events on the schedule after today's final round at the Maybank Championship.
As well as the battle to come out on top at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, there's also the season-long race to make the CME Group Tour Championship later this month, with a win at this relatively new event going a long way to making that happen.
And while there's plenty of money on offer back in the US at the closing events, this week's penultimate tournament on the final Asian Swing could be particularly lucrative, too.
For the fourth time in a row (this tournament began in 2023), there is a $3 million tournament purse on the line in Malaysia with an impressive $450,000 going the way of the champion.
Each of the top six has a chance to walk away with more than $100,000 as well while simply making the cut may well be good for in excess of $6,000.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Maybank Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Maybank Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$450,000
|
2nd
|
$282,976
|
3rd
|
$205,279
|
4th
|
$158,799
|
5th
|
$127,816
|
6th
|
$104,576
|
7th
|
$87,534
|
8th
|
$76,690
|
9th
|
$76,690
|
10th
|
$68,944
|
11th
|
$58,097
|
12th
|
$54,223
|
13th
|
$50,815
|
14th
|
$47,717
|
15th
|
$44,928
|
16th
|
$42,449
|
17th
|
$40,282
|
18th
|
$38,422
|
19th
|
$36,873
|
20th
|
$35,633
|
21st
|
$34,395
|
22nd
|
$33,154
|
23rd
|
$31,916
|
24th
|
$30,675
|
25th
|
$29,592
|
26th
|
$28,508
|
27th
|
$27,421
|
28th
|
$26,337
|
29th
|
$25,253
|
30th
|
$24,324
|
31st
|
$23,394
|
32nd
|
$22,464
|
33rd
|
$21,534
|
34th
|
$20,604
|
35th
|
$19,831
|
36th
|
$19,056
|
37th
|
$18,283
|
38th
|
$17,507
|
39th
|
$16,731
|
40th
|
$16,112
|
41st
|
$15,493
|
42nd
|
$14,874
|
43rd
|
$14,252
|
44th
|
$13,634
|
45th
|
$13,169
|
46th
|
$12,704
|
47th
|
$12,239
|
48th
|
$11,774
|
49th
|
$11,309
|
50th
|
$10,844
|
51st
|
$10,536
|
52nd
|
$10,225
|
53rd
|
$9,914
|
54th
|
$9,606
|
55th
|
$9,295
|
56th
|
$8,984
|
57th
|
$8,676
|
58th
|
$8,365
|
59th
|
$8,058
|
60th
|
$7,747
|
61st
|
$7,593
|
62nd
|
$7,436
|
63rd
|
$7,282
|
64th
|
$7,128
|
65th
|
$6,971
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Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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