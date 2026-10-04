LOTTE Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

For the third season in a row, the LPGA Tour's Hawaii stop offers up an identical prize money payout - here's how much each player who made the cut could earn

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Youmin Hwang poses with the LOTTE Championship trophy in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're into the back nine of the LPGA Tour season and there are four events across Asia coming up before the circuit returns to Florida for one last fortnight of high-pressure action.

But before all of that, we have one more day of the LOTTE Championship to navigate from Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul leads the way by three strokes at the 54-hole mark thanks to rounds of 67-65-67 and sits on 17-under.

The Thai star will have one of her closest challengers, Ina Yoon, for company in the final round with the Korean and Germany's Polly Mack on 14-under.

Whoever comes out on top will collect a payout of $450,000 - the same figure as both of the past two champions, Youmin Hwang and A Lim Kim - from an overall tournament purse of $3 million.

They won't see most of that hit their bank account, though, with various factors reducing how much a pro golfer really earns.

However, what can't be taken away with a win is the 500 Race To CME Globe points the champion collects.

That could be vital in firing them up the standings and giving them a chance to compete at the CME Group Tour Championship in late-November.

Below is a complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2026 LOTTE Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

LOTTE Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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