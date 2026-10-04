LOTTE Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

We're into the back nine of the LPGA Tour season and there are four events across Asia coming up before the circuit returns to Florida for one last fortnight of high-pressure action.

But before all of that, we have one more day of the LOTTE Championship to navigate from Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul leads the way by three strokes at the 54-hole mark thanks to rounds of 67-65-67 and sits on 17-under.

The Thai star will have one of her closest challengers, Ina Yoon, for company in the final round with the Korean and Germany's Polly Mack on 14-under.

Whoever comes out on top will collect a payout of $450,000 - the same figure as both of the past two champions, Youmin Hwang and A Lim Kim - from an overall tournament purse of $3 million.

They won't see most of that hit their bank account, though, with various factors reducing how much a pro golfer really earns.

However, what can't be taken away with a win is the 500 Race To CME Globe points the champion collects.

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That could be vital in firing them up the standings and giving them a chance to compete at the CME Group Tour Championship in late-November.

Below is a complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2026 LOTTE Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

LOTTE Championship Prize Money Breakdown