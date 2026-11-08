TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final event in the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing is the TOTO Japan Classic, which is being held at Taiheiyo Club's Minori Course.

The stakes are high, too, with players hoping to collect enough precious Race to CME Globe points to ensure they make the cut-off for the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club, which will feature a purse of $11m.

There is still one more regular event to come after this week's event, the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, but the battle to make it into the top 60 of the standings is well and truly on.

The event marks the finale of the fall Asian Swing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the pressing matter of an LPGA Tour title is also on the line, as well as a share of the $2.1m prize money.

That's an identical sum to the purse available at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

On that occasion, Nasa Hataoka won the title for the second time for her seventh on the LPGA Tour.

That earned her a payment of $315,000, and that's the figure that the winner of the 2026 tournament will bank too.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After 54 holes, Hataoka was once again in contention, in a tie for fifth.

She ended Saturday's action three shots back of leader Akie Iwai, who is hoping for her second LPOGA Tour title.

Nasa Hataoka is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown