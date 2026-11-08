TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final event in the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing is the TOTO Japan Classic, which is being held at Taiheiyo Club's Minori Course.
The stakes are high, too, with players hoping to collect enough precious Race to CME Globe points to ensure they make the cut-off for the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club, which will feature a purse of $11m.
There is still one more regular event to come after this week's event, the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, but the battle to make it into the top 60 of the standings is well and truly on.
Of course, the pressing matter of an LPGA Tour title is also on the line, as well as a share of the $2.1m prize money.
That's an identical sum to the purse available at the 2025 edition of the tournament.
On that occasion, Nasa Hataoka won the title for the second time for her seventh on the LPGA Tour.
That earned her a payment of $315,000, and that's the figure that the winner of the 2026 tournament will bank too.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After 54 holes, Hataoka was once again in contention, in a tie for fifth.
She ended Saturday's action three shots back of leader Akie Iwai, who is hoping for her second LPOGA Tour title.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$315,000
|
2nd
|
$192,103
|
3rd
|
$139,357
|
4th
|
$107,804
|
5th
|
$86,770
|
6th
|
$70,993
|
7th
|
$59,424
|
8th
|
$52,063
|
9th
|
$46,804
|
10th
|
$42,596
|
11th
|
$39,440
|
12th
|
$36,810
|
13th
|
$34,497
|
14th
|
$32,394
|
15th
|
$30,500
|
16th
|
$28,817
|
17th
|
$27,346
|
18th
|
$26,084
|
19th
|
$25,032
|
20th
|
$24,190
|
21st
|
$23,350
|
22nd
|
$22,507
|
23rd
|
$21,667
|
24th
|
$20,825
|
25th
|
$20,089
|
26th
|
$19,353
|
27th
|
$18,615
|
28th
|
$17,880
|
29th
|
$17,144
|
30th
|
$16,513
|
31st
|
$15,881
|
32nd
|
$15,250
|
33rd
|
$14,619
|
34th
|
$13,988
|
35th
|
$13,463
|
36th
|
$12,936
|
37th
|
$12,412
|
38th
|
$11,885
|
39th
|
$11,358
|
40th
|
$10,938
|
41st
|
$10,518
|
42nd
|
$10,098
|
43rd
|
$9,676
|
44th
|
$9,255
|
45th
|
$8,940
|
46th
|
$8,624
|
47th
|
$8,309
|
48th
|
$7,993
|
49th
|
$7,677
|
50th
|
$7,362
|
51st
|
$7,153
|
52nd
|
$6,942
|
53rd
|
$6,730
|
54th
|
$6,521
|
55th
|
$6,310
|
56th
|
$6,099
|
57th
|
$5,890
|
58th
|
$5,679
|
59th
|
$5,470
|
60th
|
$5,259
|
61st
|
$5,154
|
62nd
|
$5,048
|
63rd
|
$4,943
|
64th
|
$4,839
|
65th
|
$4,732
|
66th
|
$4,628
|
67th
|
$4,523
|
68th
|
$4,417
|
69th
|
$4,312
|
70th
|
$4,208
|
71st
|
$4,155
|
72nd
|
$4,101
|
73rd
|
$4,049
|
74th
|
$3,996
|
75th
|
$3,948
|
76th
|
$3,898
|
77th
|
$3,849
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.