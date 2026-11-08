TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final event of the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing sees players competing for an eye-catching purse

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Akie Iwai at the TOTO Japan Classic
Akie Iwai led by one shot after three rounds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The final event in the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing is the TOTO Japan Classic, which is being held at Taiheiyo Club's Minori Course.

The stakes are high, too, with players hoping to collect enough precious Race to CME Globe points to ensure they make the cut-off for the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club, which will feature a purse of $11m.

There is still one more regular event to come after this week's event, the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, but the battle to make it into the top 60 of the standings is well and truly on.

A TOTO Japan Classic flag

The event marks the finale of the fall Asian Swing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the pressing matter of an LPGA Tour title is also on the line, as well as a share of the $2.1m prize money.

That's an identical sum to the purse available at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

On that occasion, Nasa Hataoka won the title for the second time for her seventh on the LPGA Tour.

That earned her a payment of $315,000, and that's the figure that the winner of the 2026 tournament will bank too.

After 54 holes, Hataoka was once again in contention, in a tie for fifth.

She ended Saturday's action three shots back of leader Akie Iwai, who is hoping for her second LPOGA Tour title.

Nasa Hataoka with the TOTO Japan Classic trophy

Nasa Hataoka is the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$315,000

2nd

$192,103

3rd

$139,357

4th

$107,804

5th

$86,770

6th

$70,993

7th

$59,424

8th

$52,063

9th

$46,804

10th

$42,596

11th

$39,440

12th

$36,810

13th

$34,497

14th

$32,394

15th

$30,500

16th

$28,817

17th

$27,346

18th

$26,084

19th

$25,032

20th

$24,190

21st

$23,350

22nd

$22,507

23rd

$21,667

24th

$20,825

25th

$20,089

26th

$19,353

27th

$18,615

28th

$17,880

29th

$17,144

30th

$16,513

31st

$15,881

32nd

$15,250

33rd

$14,619

34th

$13,988

35th

$13,463

36th

$12,936

37th

$12,412

38th

$11,885

39th

$11,358

40th

$10,938

41st

$10,518

42nd

$10,098

43rd

$9,676

44th

$9,255

45th

$8,940

46th

$8,624

47th

$8,309

48th

$7,993

49th

$7,677

50th

$7,362

51st

$7,153

52nd

$6,942

53rd

$6,730

54th

$6,521

55th

$6,310

56th

$6,099

57th

$5,890

58th

$5,679

59th

$5,470

60th

$5,259

61st

$5,154

62nd

$5,048

63rd

$4,943

64th

$4,839

65th

$4,732

66th

$4,628

67th

$4,523

68th

$4,417

69th

$4,312

70th

$4,208

71st

$4,155

72nd

$4,101

73rd

$4,049

74th

$3,996

75th

$3,948

76th

$3,898

77th

$3,849
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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