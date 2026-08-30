FM Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The final LPGA Tour event prior to the Solheim Cup has reached its final day and the winner of the FM Championship is less than 18 holes away at TPC Boston.

While attention will soon turn to the biennial match in The Netherlands, the FM Championship offers a chance for players to claim victory at one of the most lucrative events of the season.

With the exception of the five Majors and the CME Group Tour Championship, the FM Championship offers out the second-highest prize purse of the season on the LPGA Tour - sitting behind only the JM Eagle LA Championship ($4.75m).

This week's tournament has increased its payout by $300,000 for 2026 and now has an overall tournament payout of $4.4 million, with the winner claiming more than $650,000.

After three rounds, a player who won't be competing in the biennial match, China's Ruoning Yin, leads the way. She's on 11 under, one clear of South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Hyo Joo Kim.

Ruoning Yin leads (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of the US Solheim Cup team, Lindy Duncan and Lauren Coughlin, are still well in contention on six under, with others in the mix including Somi Lee and Jenny Bae.

Finishing inside the top nine gives pros a chance of picking up an initial six-figure payday, too, although that is before a number of takeaways reduce how much golfers really earn from tournaments.

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Making the cut at TPC Boston could easily be worth upwards of $10,000 while any professional involved this week will take home a $1,000 stipend.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 FM Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

FM CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN