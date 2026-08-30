FM Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

One of the biggest prize money payouts of the season is on the line after today's final round at TPC Boston - check out how much the winner earns right here

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Miranda Wang poses with the FM Championship trophy following her win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final LPGA Tour event prior to the Solheim Cup has reached its final day and the winner of the FM Championship is less than 18 holes away at TPC Boston.

While attention will soon turn to the biennial match in The Netherlands, the FM Championship offers a chance for players to claim victory at one of the most lucrative events of the season.

With the exception of the five Majors and the CME Group Tour Championship, the FM Championship offers out the second-highest prize purse of the season on the LPGA Tour - sitting behind only the JM Eagle LA Championship ($4.75m).

This week's tournament has increased its payout by $300,000 for 2026 and now has an overall tournament payout of $4.4 million, with the winner claiming more than $650,000.

After three rounds, a player who won't be competing in the biennial match, China's Ruoning Yin, leads the way. She's on 11 under, one clear of South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Hyo Joo Kim.

Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin leads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of the US Solheim Cup team, Lindy Duncan and Lauren Coughlin, are still well in contention on six under, with others in the mix including Somi Lee and Jenny Bae.

Finishing inside the top nine gives pros a chance of picking up an initial six-figure payday, too, although that is before a number of takeaways reduce how much golfers really earn from tournaments.

Making the cut at TPC Boston could easily be worth upwards of $10,000 while any professional involved this week will take home a $1,000 stipend.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 FM Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

FM CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$660,000

2nd

$415,032

3rd

$301,076

4th

$232,906

5th

$187,464

6th

$153,379

7th

$128,384

8th

$112,479

9th

$101,117

10th

$92,027

11th

$85,208

12th

$79,527

13th

$74,528

14th

$69,986

15th

$65,894

16th

$62,259

17th

$59,080

18th

$56,352

19th

$54,081

20th

$52,261

21st

$50,446

22nd

$48,626

23rd

$46,811

24th

$44,991

25th

$43,401

26th

$41,812

27th

$40,218

28th

$38,628

29th

$37,038

30th

$35,675

31st

$34,311

32nd

$32,947

33rd

$31,583

34th

$30,220

35th

$29,086

36th

$27,948

37th

$26,815

38th

$25,677

39th

$24,539

40th

$23,631

41st

$22,723

42nd

$21,816

43rd

$20,904

44th

$19,996

45th

$19,314

46th

$18,632

47th

$17,950

48th

$17,268

49th

$16,586

50th

$15,905

51st

$15,453

52nd

$14,997

53rd

$14,541

54th

$14,089

55th

$13,633

56th

$13,177

57th

$12,725

58th

$12,269

59th

$11,818

60th

$11,362

61st

$11,136

62nd

$10,906

63rd

$10,680

64th

$10,454

65th

$10,224

MC

$1,000
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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