CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Three

It's tight at the top heading into the weekend in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, with eight players separated by just three strokes

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024

Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Action at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues on the weekend, with a packed leaderboard and eight players separated by just three shots at the top.

Fresh off his maiden PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open earlier in the season, Jake Knapp holds the lead at the halfway stage on -14 after two successive rounds of 64 at TPC Craig Ranch.

The American gets underway on Saturday at 1.55pm local time alongside fellow countrymen Troy Merritt who sits just one stroke back after he shot into contention following a superb second-round 62.

First-round leader Matt Wallace is also on -13, with Kelly Kraft a further shot back on -12. Keith Mitchell and Davis Riley headline a four-man chasing pack on -11. 

Further down the leaderboard, there will be eyes on defending champion Jason Day who made the cut on the number and will need to go low on moving day to stand a chance of retaining his title. The Australian gets underway at 8.40am local time alongside Tom Kim.

And many will also be watching out for young English amateur Kris Kim after he became the youngest-ever European to make a cut in a PGA Tour event. The 16-year-old shot rounds of 68 and 67 to sit on -7 heading into the weekend and begins his third round alongside Carson Young at 9.20am local time.

Here is everything you need to know about the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin
  • 8.40am (1.40pm)Tom Kim, Jason Day
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Luke List, Henrik Norlander
  • 9am (2pm): Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen
  • 9.10am (2.10pm): Dylan Wu, Sung Kang
  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Kris Kim (a), Carson Young
  • 9.30am (2.30pm): Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): SY Noh, Nico Echavarria
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell
  • 10.25am (3.25pm): Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney
  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak
  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler
  • 11.05m (4.05m): David Skinns, Daniel Berger
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
  • 11.50am (4.50pm): Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12pm (5pm): Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy
  • 12.10pm (5.10pm): Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Martin Laird, Vince Whaley
  • 12.30pm (5.30pm): Si Woo Kim, KH Lee
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson
  • 12.55pm (5.55pm): Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap
  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren
  • 1.15pm (6.15pm): Aaron Rai, SH Kim
  • 1.25pm (6.25pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft
  • 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US

All times ET

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)





