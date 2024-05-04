CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Three

Action at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues on the weekend, with a packed leaderboard and eight players separated by just three shots at the top.

Fresh off his maiden PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open earlier in the season, Jake Knapp holds the lead at the halfway stage on -14 after two successive rounds of 64 at TPC Craig Ranch.

The American gets underway on Saturday at 1.55pm local time alongside fellow countrymen Troy Merritt who sits just one stroke back after he shot into contention following a superb second-round 62.

First-round leader Matt Wallace is also on -13, with Kelly Kraft a further shot back on -12. Keith Mitchell and Davis Riley headline a four-man chasing pack on -11.

Further down the leaderboard, there will be eyes on defending champion Jason Day who made the cut on the number and will need to go low on moving day to stand a chance of retaining his title. The Australian gets underway at 8.40am local time alongside Tom Kim.

And many will also be watching out for young English amateur Kris Kim after he became the youngest-ever European to make a cut in a PGA Tour event. The 16-year-old shot rounds of 68 and 67 to sit on -7 heading into the weekend and begins his third round alongside Carson Young at 9.20am local time.

Here is everything you need to know about the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

8.20am (1.20pm): Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick

Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick 8.30am (1.30pm): Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin 8.40am (1.40pm ) : Tom Kim, Jason Day

) Tom Kim, Jason Day 8.50am (1.50pm): Luke List, Henrik Norlander

Luke List, Henrik Norlander 9am (2pm): Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen 9.10am (2.10pm): Dylan Wu, Sung Kang

Dylan Wu, Sung Kang 9.20am (2.20pm): Kris Kim (a), Carson Young

Kris Kim (a), Carson Young 9.30am (2.30pm): Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune

Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune 9.40am (2.40pm): SY Noh, Nico Echavarria

SY Noh, Nico Echavarria 9.55am (2.55pm): Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes 10.05am (3.05pm): Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire

Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire 10.15am (3.15pm): Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell

Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell 10.25am (3.25pm): Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney

Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney 10.35am (3.35pm): Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak

Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak 10.45am (3.45pm): Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker 10.55am (3.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler

Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler 11.05m (4.05m): David Skinns, Daniel Berger

David Skinns, Daniel Berger 11.20am (4.20pm): Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty 11.30am (4.30pm): Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 11.40am (4.40pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee 11.50am (4.50pm): Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger

Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger 12pm (5pm): Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy

Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy 12.10pm (5.10pm): Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo

Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo 12.20pm (5.20pm): Martin Laird, Vince Whaley

Martin Laird, Vince Whaley 12.30pm (5.30pm): Si Woo Kim, KH Lee

Si Woo Kim, KH Lee 12.45pm (5.45pm): Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson

Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson 12.55pm (5.55pm): Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap

Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap 1.05pm (6.05pm): Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren

Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren 1.15pm (6.15pm): Aaron Rai, SH Kim

Aaron Rai, SH Kim 1.25pm (6.25pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles

Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles 1.35pm (6.35pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith 1.45pm (6.45pm): Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US

All times ET

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)