CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Three
It's tight at the top heading into the weekend in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, with eight players separated by just three strokes
Action at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues on the weekend, with a packed leaderboard and eight players separated by just three shots at the top.
Fresh off his maiden PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open earlier in the season, Jake Knapp holds the lead at the halfway stage on -14 after two successive rounds of 64 at TPC Craig Ranch.
The American gets underway on Saturday at 1.55pm local time alongside fellow countrymen Troy Merritt who sits just one stroke back after he shot into contention following a superb second-round 62.
First-round leader Matt Wallace is also on -13, with Kelly Kraft a further shot back on -12. Keith Mitchell and Davis Riley headline a four-man chasing pack on -11.
Further down the leaderboard, there will be eyes on defending champion Jason Day who made the cut on the number and will need to go low on moving day to stand a chance of retaining his title. The Australian gets underway at 8.40am local time alongside Tom Kim.
And many will also be watching out for young English amateur Kris Kim after he became the youngest-ever European to make a cut in a PGA Tour event. The 16-year-old shot rounds of 68 and 67 to sit on -7 heading into the weekend and begins his third round alongside Carson Young at 9.20am local time.
Here is everything you need to know about the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Tom Kim, Jason Day
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Luke List, Henrik Norlander
- 9am (2pm): Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Dylan Wu, Sung Kang
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Kris Kim (a), Carson Young
- 9.30am (2.30pm): Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.40am (2.40pm): SY Noh, Nico Echavarria
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler
- 11.05m (4.05m): David Skinns, Daniel Berger
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger
- 12pm (5pm): Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Martin Laird, Vince Whaley
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Si Woo Kim, KH Lee
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Aaron Rai, SH Kim
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US
All times ET
Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK
All times BST
Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11
Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History
Kris Kim birdied his last hole in the second round to become the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015
By Ben Fleming Published
-
16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History
Kris Kim birdied his last hole in the second round to become the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015
By Ben Fleming Published
-
16-Year-Old English Amateur Putting Exam Revision To One Side As He Prepares For PGA Tour Debut
Kris Kim has his eyes on making the cut at this week's CJ Cup Bryon Nelson but has an equally important test a few days later
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Joins Lexi Thompson In Surprising Equipment Deal
Ben Griffin will use a Maxfli ball for the rest of the PGA Tour season after becoming intrigued when Thompson penned a deal with the manufacturer
By Mike Hall Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Jordan Spieth is in a group with defending champion Jason Day in the first two rounds of the TPC Craig Ranch tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Ian Finnis Has Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood’s close friend and caddie confirmed the news on Instagram after being absent from the last three events
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Zurich Classic Appearance Helps Event To Highest Final-Round Viewing Figures For Three Years
The four-time Major winner claimed his 25th PGA Tour win alongside Shane Lowry at the event, and the TV-watching public responded by tuning in
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shares Heartfelt Message After Celebrating Five Years Of Sobriety
The six-time PGA Tour winner thanked his supporters on social media as he celebrated five years of being sober
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024
Jason Day defends his title as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas
By Mike Hall Published