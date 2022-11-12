Chiara Noja Defeats Charley Hull In Tense Aramco Team Series Jeddah Playoff

In the final Aramco Team Series event, it was 16-year-old Chiara Noja who secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title, as she defeated Charley Hull with a birdie at the second playoff hole.

It had been an enthralling final day at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, with Noja carding a round of the day 65 as she made a three shot margin on Hull. After both birdied the first playoff hole, it was up to Noja to deal the decisive blow, as she made another birdie to secure her maiden trophy.

Beginning the final day, it was recent LPGA Tour winner, Hull, who led, as she looked to add yet another title to her superb 2022 season. However, after just four holes, the Englishwoman saw her lead gone, as Noja opened her final round with two birdies and an eagle to take the lead.

A further two birdies followed for Noja, as a five-under front nine kept her in contention going into the back nine. With such a congested leaderboard, it was tricky to keep up with what was going on. However, when Hull made four birdies in a five hole stretch, it was the 26-year-old who looked to be taking the title.

Noja wasn't giving in though and, after a stunning birdie at the par 3 16th, she found herself one ahead. The 16-year-old gave that shot back though at the next, but still held a one shot lead down the 54th hole.

Playing the last, Noja produced another birdie but, because Hull was a few groups back, she would have to wait and see whether it was going to be enough. As it turned out, it wasn't quite, as Hull parred the last to force a playoff.

At the first playoff hole, both made stunning birdie putts to take it back up the 18th. Taking the advantage, Noja had a putt from a few feet to secure her first LET title and, as the 16-year-old tapped in, the Aramco Team Series Jeddah title was hers.

Along with the individual title, there was also the team event to be sorted and, thanks to a birdie at the first playoff hole from Casandra Alexander, the title went to Team Garcia, captained by Nicole Garcia.