Charley Hull Secures Enthralling Ascendant LPGA
A fantastic final round of 64 gave Hull her first LPGA Tour title since 2016
At the Ascendant LPGA, fans were treated to a fantastic final day, as Charley Hull carded a seven-under-par final round of 64 to secure her first LPGA Tour title since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship.
It was a tense final round, especially when Xiyu Lin and Lydia Ko fired six-under-par rounds to challenge the 26-year-old. However, Hull was relentless over the final day, as eight birdies and one bogey was enough to give her an 18-under total and a one shot lead over Lin.
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Charley Hull wins her first LGPA Tour title in nearly six years 🏆🏌️♀️ pic.twitter.com/q22xA1eQX2October 2, 2022
Beginning the final day, it was Hull and Lin who began in a share of the lead, with Ko and Solheim Cup player, Celine Boutier, just one shot back. Throughout the early parts of the day, we saw the leaderboard change regularly, as players squabbled for the top position.
At one point, there was a three-way tie at the top but, with the front nine over with, it was Hull who pulled away from the pack midway through the back nine, as three birdies on the bounce vaulted her three shots clear of Lin and Ko.
It seemed that she was cruising to a first LPGA Tour title in six years but, winning is never easy and, after Lydia Ko birdied the 15th and 17th, the lead was down to one. Ko was then also joined by Lin, who went one better at the 17th, as an eagle pulled herself alongside Hull momentarily.
As Hull birdied the par 5, the 26-year-old held a one shot lead going down the last and, following two classy shots, she left herself a putt for the win. Striking the birdie attempt, it drifted just by, with Lin now needing to hole her putt to force a playoff.
Her putt though did the opposite to Hull's, going and staying left. Tapping-in, the title was Hull's, who couldn't have been more relieved to finally pick up a second LPGA Tour title.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
