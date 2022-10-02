Charley Hull Secures Enthralling Ascendant LPGA

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the Ascendant LPGA, fans were treated to a fantastic final day, as Charley Hull carded a seven-under-par final round of 64 to secure her first LPGA Tour title since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship.

It was a tense final round, especially when Xiyu Lin and Lydia Ko fired six-under-par rounds to challenge the 26-year-old. However, Hull was relentless over the final day, as eight birdies and one bogey was enough to give her an 18-under total and a one shot lead over Lin.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Charley Hull wins her first LGPA Tour title in nearly six years 🏆🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/q22xA1eQX2October 2, 2022 See more

Beginning the final day, it was Hull and Lin who began in a share of the lead, with Ko and Solheim Cup player, Celine Boutier, just one shot back. Throughout the early parts of the day, we saw the leaderboard change regularly, as players squabbled for the top position.

At one point, there was a three-way tie at the top but, with the front nine over with, it was Hull who pulled away from the pack midway through the back nine, as three birdies on the bounce vaulted her three shots clear of Lin and Ko.

It seemed that she was cruising to a first LPGA Tour title in six years but, winning is never easy and, after Lydia Ko birdied the 15th and 17th, the lead was down to one. Ko was then also joined by Lin, who went one better at the 17th, as an eagle pulled herself alongside Hull momentarily.

Ko was looking for her second victory of 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Hull birdied the par 5, the 26-year-old held a one shot lead going down the last and, following two classy shots, she left herself a putt for the win. Striking the birdie attempt, it drifted just by, with Lin now needing to hole her putt to force a playoff.

Her putt though did the opposite to Hull's, going and staying left. Tapping-in, the title was Hull's, who couldn't have been more relieved to finally pick up a second LPGA Tour title.