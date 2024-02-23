Rowdy Fan Trouble Mars Charlie Woods' Pre-Qualifying Round
Charlie Woods had a small but vocal crowd following him to deal with as they overstepped the mark during his PGA Tour qualifying bid
In his first attempt to qualify for a PGA Tour event, Charlie Woods got not only a taste of how tough it is in the big leagues on the course, but also sampled what being the son of Tiger Woods brings in terms of attracting a crowd.
Despite being about the most low-key event you can get associated with a PGA Tour tournament, a small but vocal crowd reportedly overstepped the mark on a couple of occasions during the 15-year-old's round.
Charlie shot a 16-over round of 86 to miss out on qualifying for the Cognizant Classic, and his round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Florida was made all the more difficult thanks to his excitable following.
As reported by the Palm Beach Post, the crowd that built around Woods crossed the line on a few occasions - including walking too close to the teenager down the fairways with no ropes in place.
Tournament officials struggled to get fans to stick to the cart path and give Woods some space on the course, one of a number of angry exchanges.
Several eager fans also went racing into the bushes wide of the fifth hole chasing a wayward drive that went out of bounds.
And one fan was reprimanded for trying to get young Woods to sign a copy of his father's book during his round, and she also made a commotion of things after being told that's just not allowed.
The rumblings must not have been easy for a 15-year-old playing in his first pre-qualifying event to handle during such a difficult round of golf - even if he is the son of a 15-time Major champion.
A twirl at the first. Charlie Woods is off and running @The_Cognizant pre-qualifier. pic.twitter.com/bB2pbbfckoFebruary 22, 2024
Woods is somewhat accustomed to the limelight after playing in four PNC Championships alongside Tiger, but this was his first real sample of it out on his own as an individual.
It is sure to be an eye-opener for one so young, and just a taster of what life as the golfing son of the 82-time PGA Tour winner will be like as he tries to make a career for himself in the same sport.
In an ideal world, young Woods would be left alone out of the spotlight to develop his game, but any time he steps foot onto a tournament golf course in PGA Tour sanctioned event then he's sure to make the headlines.
He'll also attract a crowd, but hopefully in the future they'll be a bit better behaved, and at least Woods had playing partner Olin Browne Jr to lean on.
As @acaseofthegolf1 reported on X that: "According to people at the Qualifier Olin was encouraging Charlie the entire round despite all the distractions.
"And after the round Olin told Charlie how proud he was of him for finishing."
