Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been offering him valuable advice in the build-up to just his fourth competitive appearance of the year at the US Open.
Three-time US Open champion Woods is in the field for the Major after being granted a special exemption. He was spotted at Pinehurst No.2 alongside Charlie as he prepared for the event, and has now confirmed that the 15-year-old is not merely with him for moral support.
During his press conference in the build-up to the tournament, Woods admitted he is delighted Charlie is alongside him. “Well, I think having Charlie out here is very special," he said. "To have the father-son relationship that we have and to extend it into this part of both of our lives, he's playing a lot of junior golf, and I'm still playing out here."
Charlie is building a promising career of his own in the game, and Woods Sr caddied for him at times in 2023 as he recovered from surgery on his ankle. Charlie even tried to qualify for this year’s event and, while he came up short in that endeavor, he still appears to be playing a significant role this week, albeit helping out his 15-time Major-winning father.
Woods continued: “As far as his responsibilities, it's the same. I trust him with my swing and my game. He's seen it more than anybody else in the world. He's seen me hit more golf balls than anyone.”
Woods, who currently doesn't have a full-time coach, then emphasized the work Charlie is doing to help him brush up on his putting. “I tell him what to look for, especially with putting,” he said. “He gave me a couple little side bits today, which was great, because I get so entrenched in hitting certain putts to certain pins, I tend to forget some of the things I'm working on.
" I just want to see the balls rolling. He reminds me every now and again, which is great. We have a great relationship and rapport like that, and it's a wonderful experience for both of us.”
Aside from Charlie’s surprise role helping Woods’ game this week, Tiger also revealed the occasion is providing a wonderful opportunity for his son. He added: “It’s neat for him to see the guys that he watches on TV and YouTube and TikTok, whatever the hell it is that they do. At home he’s with JT and Rick a lot. But to see other guys hit the golf ball, it doesn’t really do it justice until you actually see it in person.
“He was very excited today to watch Max and Min Woo and watch them hit golf balls. They’ve talked to him quite a bit, especially Min Woo and him. I think they’re closer in age than I am to anybody else. It’s great.”
Later this week, the world will get to see how much Charlie’s coaching influence is paying off, and Woods said he remains confident that, if everything comes together, he can challenge for his first US Open title since 2008.
He said: “I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it. It's just a matter of doing it. This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally, and just the mental discipline that it takes to play this particular golf course, it's going to take a lot. We've been working on that and making sure that I understand the game plan and be ready in two more days.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
