Charles Schwab Challenge Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Scottie Scheffler may have failed to add a second Major title to his name after finishing tied for second at last week’s PGA Championship, but it didn’t stop him moving back to the World No.1 position.

He appears in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, hoping to build on that achievement at Colonial Country Club.

The 26-year-old’s finish at Oak Hill was the latest in a string of impressive performances in 2023, including victories in two of the year’s highest-profile tournaments to date, the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

While Scheffler is looking put the disappointment of last week’s near miss in the past with victory here, the player who shared his finishing position in the PGA Championship had even more reason for despondency.

Scheffler trailed eventual winner Brooks Koepka by four going into the final round. That’s in contrast to Viktor Hovland, who needed to claw back just one shot on the LIV Golf player as they teed it up on Sunday.

At times, it had looked as though momentum was swinging in Hovland’s favour, too. However, disaster struck on the 16th when he failed to get a shot out of the bunker, which left Koepka and opening he took with both hands. Still, the performance was enough to see Hovland leap five places in the rankings to World No.6, and he’s the second-ranked player behind Scheffler this week.

It takes something special to steal the headlines from the eventual winner of a Major, but Michael Block managed just that. The club pro defied the odds to finish tied for 15th at the tournament, guaranteeing not just a raft of new fans, a handsome pay cheque, and a place in next year’s tournament, but also an invite to this week's event. There will be plenty of attention on the 46-year-old as he attempts to prove those heroics, which included an outrageous slam dunk hole-in-one, were not a one-off.

Scheffler, Hovland and Block take big enough stories into the week, but that’s before we even get to the defending champion, Sam Burns, who beat Scheffler in a playoff in 2022. The American missed the cut at last week’s tournament but could barely have hoped for a better opportunity to get back on track after his victory a year ago.

Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, if overcoming the World No.1 and World No.6 isn’t enough, not to mention the potential for Block to cause another big upset, Burns also has to contend with the challenges of World No.7 Max Homa, 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge victor Jordan Spieth, and World No.12 Tony Finau, who recently saw off Jon Rahm to win the Mexico Open.

Other strong contenders are likely to be World No.19 Sungjae Im and the man four places behind him in the rankings, Tommy Fleetwood.

When you include other notable names including two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Kurt Kitayama, and Justin Rose, who not only finished tied for ninth at Oak Hill but also won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, this is a field to be reckoned with, even for a tournament without designated event status.

There are other former winners to look out for, too, including Kevin Kisner, who won in 2017, 2015 winner Chris Kirk, and US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who won in 2010 and 2012.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.7m, an identical sum to the Farmers Insurance Open. The winner will receive $1.56m.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,566,000 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705

Charles Schwab Challenge Field

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Compton, Erik

Coody, Pierceson

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Gordon, Will

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

