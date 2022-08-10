Carlos Ortiz Withdraws From Lawsuit Against PGA Tour
The Mexican is reportedly moving on after initially being one of 11 players named in the antitrust lawsuit
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
One of the 11 LIV Golf players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week has withdrawn from it.
Carlos Ortiz, along with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein, filed the lawsuit challenging their suspension from the PGA Tour following their decisions to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
However, per the Associated Press, according to the Mexican's manager, the 31-year-old "does not want to be involved in any legal battles. He is thankful for the opportunity he had to play on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour the last few years”. The Golf Channel later reported that Ortiz's manager had explained that the player has decided to "move on". Despite the decision, Ortiz's name is still listed as one of the 11 plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
During a hearing in San Jose on Tuesday, where District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against three of the players teeing it up in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it was announced that that hearings for the rest of the antitrust case will start at the end of next month prior to a summary judgement in March 2023. The full trial is expected to begin next August.
Ortiz was initially suspended by the PGA Tour at the end of June after teeing it up in the second Series event in Portland, Oregon. However, he is one of several players who’ve joined the Saudi-backed Series that have not resigned their PGA Tour membership, suggesting he had hoped his exclusion from it was temporary, despite the Tour’s hardline stance against any of its members defecting to the Series.
The PGA Tour responded to the lawsuit by dismissing it as "legally baseless". Attorneys for the Tour also argued that the players couldn’t “have their cake and eat it too."
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Callaway Drivers 2022
A run down of the best Callaway drivers currently on the market
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Lawsuit Hearing Throws Doubt On LIV Golf Prize Money Claims
The lawsuit hearing brought by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour has raised confusion on contract terms
By Mike Hall • Published