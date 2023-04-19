Captains And Teammates Grouped Together For First Round Of LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf’s first tournament in Australia is shaping up to be a big occasion for the circuit.

As well as the action taking place before a sellout crowd at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, which includes a party hole, Friday’s groups for the first round will be a little different to usual. The first four groups of three will feature the captains of the 12 teams, while the remaining teammates will play together too.

Friday’s Rd. 1 groups #LIVGolfAdelaide include a couple of firsts▶️ Captains playing together in first 4 groups for first time▶️ All other teammates playing together for first time in same groupShotgun start at 11:45 am local pic.twitter.com/I9MTXsgwbqApril 19, 2023 See more

LIV Golf has been keen to promote the team aspect of its tournaments so far in 2023. One of the big reasons for that is it sees the building of team franchises as a significant way to help it become profitable over the long term, with captains encouraged to attract sponsors and fan interest for their franchises, which are 75% owned by LIV Golf.

From that perspective, the groupings make a lot of sense. After all, with the majority of each team together as they make their way around the course, it’s only likely to help highlight that aspect of the competition for both fans and players alike.

Meanwhile, it helps bring together some of LIV’s best players thanks to the groups that feature just the captains. For example, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, is grouped with World No.6 Cameron Smith, who captains Ripper GC, and Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC.

Then there’s World No.25 Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC, who plays with 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and Range Goats GC leader Bubba Watson, who have four Major wins between them.

Elsewhere, Iron Heads GC captain and former World No.19 Kevin Na plays with former World No.1 Martin Kaymer, who leads Cleeks GC for the first time in 2023 after being out with injury until now. The pair will be alongside 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, of Stinger GC.

Finally, 2020 US Open champion and Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau tees it up with 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, of Fireballs GC, and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who captains Hy Flyers GC.

Last month, it was reported that LIV Golf could expand to 15 teams, suggesting the emphasis on the role of the teams in its tournaments is only likely to increase in the future. For the moment, it seems determined to make its first trip to Australia count, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it has its teams front and centre of that ambition.