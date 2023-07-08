Cameron Young Makes Equipment Change At John Deere Classic
Firing a seven-under round of 64, the American revealed he had changed his golf ball ahead of the John Deere Classic
Cameron Young is one of the best golfers on the planet but, despite winning the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22, he is yet to win on the professional circuit. That though, could possibly change at the John Deere Classic, with Young firing two rounds of 65 and 64 to sit top of the leaderboard going into the weekend.
Professional golfers are always trying to find ways to improve their game by that 1% and, prior to the John Deere Classic, Young has done just that, with the American making a small, but rather important, gear change before he tee'd it up at TPC Deere Run.
"I just went back to a ball that I played basically all last year. It's very familiar," revealed Young, who sits two shots ahead of Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd at the halfway stage.
"I think probably by the book suits me better than what I played for a little while. Yeah, it's very familiar. It feels like I played it two weeks ago. It's not like I have to relearn the whole thing.
"It's the Left Dot (Titleist) Pro V1. I had been in the X, so it's kind of a high-spin and low-spin, kind of both ends of the spectrum. I kind of made the switch thinking that as long as I can control the ball in the wind, I felt like more spin and higher launch was going to help me at Majors and some of the big events as well. You see somewhere like Arnold Palmer or Riviera, the greens get rock hard every year, but I think it might take a couple of shots out of my hands, but I think all in all it's more predictable for me."
Since securing his PGA Tour card back in 2021, Young has enjoyed 18 top-25 finishes in just 42 starts. They include six runner-up finishes with one of those being The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022.
Finishing 19th in the FedEx Cup standings, he has made 15 cuts in 17 starts through 2022-23, with his best result coming at the WGC Match Play where he lost to Sam Burns in the final.
