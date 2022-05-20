Cameron Smith Hits Pro In Head With Drive
One of Cameron Smith's drives struck Aaron Wise in the head during the PGA Championship second round
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Aaron Wise was thankfully not seriously injured after being struck by one of Cameron Smith's drives in the head during Friday at the PGA Championship.
Smith carved his tee shot right on the fifth hole at Southern Hills and let out a loud shout of 'fore right' before Wise, who was in the seventh fairway, was struck in the head on the fly without the ball bouncing.
Wise apparently went down on a knee for around 30 seconds following the strike and was pictured applying ice onto his head following his round. He went on to par the seventh and eighth holes after the scary incident before bogeying the ninth, his final hole, to finish at one-over-par for the tournament.
Following his round he said, “there was a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that.”
Aaron Wise said that “there was a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that.” https://t.co/vSEBWeKiX2May 20, 2022
Aaron Wise got smoked with Cam Smith’s tee shot while standing in the adjacent 7th fairway. Went down on a knee for about 30 secs but seemed to shake it off. Post-round, he had ice on the back of his head; showed his playing partner the mark on his hat. pic.twitter.com/bBDP4K4XJXMay 20, 2022
Here’s the tee shot pic.twitter.com/b5fH8s9fVPMay 20, 2022
Aaron Wise is holding an ice pack to his head post-round after taking a Cameron Smith tee shot to the head on the fly pic.twitter.com/aoSL9u0OoEMay 20, 2022
- PGA Championship Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Golf Courses In Cornwall
Along with some scenic but less well-known treasures, the best golf courses in Cornwall feature a pair of Top 100 favourites
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Best Golf Courses In Dorset
Spearheaded by its Bournemouth big names, the best golf courses in Dorset include many lovely and well-priced alternatives
By Rob Smith • Published
-
PGA Championship Greens Not Mown Due To Brutal Wind Gusts
The wind has meant that Southern Hills greens have not been cut ahead of round two
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'What's He Thinking?' - Hatton Criticised After Hitting Green With Putter
The Englishman showed signs of frustration on the greens at Southern Hills
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
PGA Championship Tee Times – Round Two
Check out all of the tee times for day two at Southern Hills...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
8 Big Names Missing The PGA Championship
Take a look at eight of the biggest names that will not feature at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
DeChambeau Withdraws From PGA Championship
The 28-year-old has admitted defeat in his attempt to return from wrist surgery at Southern Hills
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Is The PGA Championship Playoff Format?
How will the title be decided if there is a tie at this year's second Major of the year at Southern Hills?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'An Elephant In The Room' - Jordan Spieth On Career Grand Slam Attempt
Jordan Spieth has the opportunity to win the Career Grand Slam at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
PING Helps Grow The Game In Extended EDGA Support
PING is extending its support of golfers with disability by becoming EDGA’s official Golf Club Supplier
By James Hibbitt • Published