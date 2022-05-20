Cameron Smith Hits Pro In Head With Drive

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aaron Wise was thankfully not seriously injured after being struck by one of Cameron Smith's drives in the head during Friday at the PGA Championship.

Smith carved his tee shot right on the fifth hole at Southern Hills and let out a loud shout of 'fore right' before Wise, who was in the seventh fairway, was struck in the head on the fly without the ball bouncing.

Wise apparently went down on a knee for around 30 seconds following the strike and was pictured applying ice onto his head following his round. He went on to par the seventh and eighth holes after the scary incident before bogeying the ninth, his final hole, to finish at one-over-par for the tournament.

Following his round he said, “there was a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that.”

Aaron Wise said that "there was a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that."

Aaron Wise got smoked with Cam Smith's tee shot while standing in the adjacent 7th fairway. Went down on a knee for about 30 secs but seemed to shake it off. Post-round, he had ice on the back of his head; showed his playing partner the mark on his hat.

Here’s the tee shot pic.twitter.com/b5fH8s9fVPMay 20, 2022 See more

Aaron Wise is holding an ice pack to his head post-round after taking a Cameron Smith tee shot to the head on the fly

