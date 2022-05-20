Cameron Smith Hits Pro In Head With Drive

One of Cameron Smith's drives struck Aaron Wise in the head during the PGA Championship second round

50/50 image of Cam Smith and Aaron Wise applying ice to his head
(Image credit: @the_fried_egg/@RyanLavnerGC)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Aaron Wise was thankfully not seriously injured after being struck by one of Cameron Smith's drives in the head during Friday at the PGA Championship.

Smith carved his tee shot right on the fifth hole at Southern Hills and let out a loud shout of 'fore right' before Wise, who was in the seventh fairway, was struck in the head on the fly without the ball bouncing. 

Wise apparently went down on a knee for around 30 seconds following the strike and was pictured applying ice onto his head following his round. He went on to par the seventh and eighth holes after the scary incident before bogeying the ninth, his final hole, to finish at one-over-par for the tournament.

Following his round he said, “there was a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway. That lasted for about 20 seconds. Then I felt pretty normal after that.”

