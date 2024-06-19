'Bryson Is One Of The Best Things To Ever Happen To Golf' - Brandel Chamblee Singles Out DeChambeau For Overwhelming Praise After US Open Win
The Golf Channel analyst has been one of LIV Golf's fiercest critics and was recently accused of not giving DeChambeau enough credit following his second US Open victory
In one of his more surprising takes in recent times, Brandel Chamblee has singled out Bryson DeChambeau for significant praise following the latter's US Open victory at Pinehurst No.2 last weekend.
DeChambeau impressively battled past Rory McIlroy to lift his second Major championship at the notoriously difficult layout in North Carolina - sealed by a world-class bunker shot on 18.
But as he did so, some viewers in America were left frustrated at what they felt was Chamblee's biased commentary against the eventual champion on Golf Channel. Several fans noted his exaggerated use of the word 'fortune' through Sunday's action and accused the broadcaster of lacking professionalism.
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac even went as far as suggesting Chamblee "hates" DeChambeau. She said: "Brandel saying “good fortune” is why Bryson won the US Open is wild. Doesn’t even try to hide his hatred for him. Smh."
Chamblee has been one of the most vocal critics when it comes to LIV Golf and its membership since the league's inception two years ago. The Golf Channel analyst has labelled the competition's format as "laughable" and said that when the merger was announced in June 2023, it was "one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf."
Brandel saying “good fortune” is why Bryson won the US Open is wild. Doesn’t even try to hide his hatred for him. SmhJune 16, 2024
Yet, Chamblee went on to congratulate the LIV player when DeChambeau joined the Golf Channel broadcast booth on Sunday night. He then posted a message of overwhelming support on social media to the way DeChambeau has conducted himself with the fans of late.
Asked by one fan to "say something nice about Bryson", Chamblee responded: "Maybe listen a little bit closer. Bryson is one of the best things to ever happen to golf.
"He’s a reminder that professional golf isn’t just about putting a number on the board but giving back to those that pay for their purses and privilege by fulfilling every media obligation, going beyond and further, and giving the fans who stand in line and pay extravagant prices to watch them, more than they could’ve imagined. This is food for thought to every PGA tour, LPGA tour and DP world tour player."
DeChambeau believes his dramatic upturn in popularity among golf fans - and now potentially with Chamblee - in recent months is partially down to the Crushers GC captain's increased social media presence, specifically on YouTube.
Maybe listen a little bit closer. Bryson is one of the best things to ever happen to golf. He’s a reminder that professional golf isn’t just about putting a number on the board but giving back to those that pay for their purses and privilege by fulfilling every media obligation,… https://t.co/iDJsEoSw0QJune 19, 2024
Still speaking his mind about issues which are important to him, the Modesto, California-born golfer says that his eponymous YouTube channel (which has over 742,000 subscribers and 82.5 million views) is allowing people to see the 'real' DeChambeau - and it's a character that people are really engaging with.
He said: "I've worked really hard to have people help hopefully understand who I am a little bit better. YouTube has been a great platform to help that out.
"The Break 50 series is a lot of fun. I love doing it. It's a lot of fun. It's a challenge that's never been done nor accomplished without any strokes. So it just keeps my brain fresh and in an entertainment mode, and realizing what the game is all about, not just for myself and winning money or winning trophies but entertaining, as well.
"Obviously we all want to win trophies. But being able to entertain the fans is what we're all here to do, and I think that's what's the most important thing."
The man with 13 professional wins is set to return to action at LIV Golf Nashville this weekend ahead of teeing it up in the final men's Major of the season, The Open Championship, next month.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
