Bryson DeChambeau Credits YouTube For Popularity Increase Among Golf Fans
The Scientist has gained a new section of fans courtesy of his entertaining YouTube channel which features the 'Break 50' series
Heading into the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, Bryson DeChambeau is one of several players with a realistic chance of winning the Wanamaker Trophy.
The LIV golfer is in a tie for fourth and begins Sunday two shots behind co-leaders and fellow countrymen, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
To aid his cause, DeChambeau is likely to be backed by a healthy portion of those on site at Valhalla Golf Club, such is his ever-increasing popularity in golfing spheres.
Although the American was never actively disliked by the majority of golf fans, The Scientist's outspoken and brash nature as a slightly younger man did affect his popularity, initially.
While he is continuing to speak his mind about issues which are important to him, DeChambeau has taken to YouTube to showcase more of his personality and prove he has a different side - one that people are certainly engaging with. In his post-third-round interview on Saturday, the 30-year-old suggested he was perhaps misunderstood at first but believes people are now seeing the 'real' him.
DeChambeau asked about how he feels now compared to 2020 (when he won the US Open). Bryson is T4 at (-13), 2 shots back of the lead heading into Sunday at Valhalla. @b_dechambeau says the eagle on 18 is the most excited he's been since his 58 at Greenbrier in August. pic.twitter.com/Og82Q6H7roMay 19, 2024
DeChambeau's eponymous YouTube channel has over 600,000 subscribers while his 90-plus video selection has garnered over 66.5 million views.
Asked about the support he has received in Kentucky this week, DeChambeau expressed his gratitude before going on to explain how he believes the change in his portrayal was helped by YouTube.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
DeChambeau said: "I've worked really hard to have people help hopefully understand who I am a little bit better. YouTube has been a great platform to help that out.
"The Break 50 series is a lot of fun. I love doing it. It's a lot of fun. It's a challenge that's never been done nor accomplished without any strokes. So it just keeps my brain fresh and in an entertainment mode, and realizing what the game is all about, not just for myself and winning money or winning trophies but entertaining, as well.
"Obviously we all want to win trophies. But being able to entertain the fans is what we're all here to do, and I think that's what's the most important thing."
And entertain is what DeChambeau has been doing this week, pouring in 12 total birdies and - on the final hole of round three - an eagle. The Californian sent a beautiful chip home on Saturday, leading to a huge roar that would no doubt have been heard around the grounds in Louisville.
Discussing that moment, DeChambeau called it "exhilarating." He said: "I haven't felt like that in a long time. The only other time I felt like it was when I shot 58 at Greenbrier. That was pretty exciting there. I was pretty pumped."
He will be even more excited should another 18th-hole eagle result in his first PGA Championship...
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'Stay In My Lane' - Xander Schauffele Not Making Any Special Plans As He Looks To Break Major Duck At Valhalla
The 30-year-old is in the final group at Valhalla on Sunday alongside two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Definitely Not Feeling Like Myself' - Scottie Scheffler Highlights Delayed Reaction To Arrest After Incredible Par-Or-Better Streak Snapped
The World No.1 admitted to "definitely not feeling like myself" during an uncharacteristic bogey-laden round at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Stay In My Lane' - Xander Schauffele Not Making Any Special Plans As He Looks To Break Major Duck At Valhalla
The 30-year-old is in the final group at Valhalla on Sunday alongside two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Definitely Not Feeling Like Myself' - Scottie Scheffler Highlights Delayed Reaction To Arrest After Incredible Par-Or-Better Streak Snapped
The World No.1 admitted to "definitely not feeling like myself" during an uncharacteristic bogey-laden round at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The final group of Schauffele and Morikawa go out at 2.35pm local time in Sunday's PGA Championship final round
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shane Lowry Equals Major Record To Surge Into PGA Championship Contention
Shane Lowry missed a birdie putt on the 18th to become the first player to shoot a 61 in a men's Major championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Not only will the winner take home the Wanamaker trophy, but also a hefty paycheck
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Dean Burmester’s Lucrative Season Continues After Eclipsing Career Earnings In Seven LIV Golf Events
The South African has been in great form on the circuit in 2024, and that is being reflected in his bank balance
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Scottie Scheffler's Stand-In Caddie At The PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler won't have his normal caddie, Ted Scott, on the bag for the third round of the PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Louisville Mayor Claims Police Officer Didn't Have Body Camera Turned On In Scottie Scheffler Arrest Incident
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed there isn't any body cam footage available of the incident that saw Scheffler arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published