Bryson DeChambeau Credits YouTube For Popularity Increase Among Golf Fans

Heading into the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, Bryson DeChambeau is one of several players with a realistic chance of winning the Wanamaker Trophy.

The LIV golfer is in a tie for fourth and begins Sunday two shots behind co-leaders and fellow countrymen, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

To aid his cause, DeChambeau is likely to be backed by a healthy portion of those on site at Valhalla Golf Club, such is his ever-increasing popularity in golfing spheres.

Although the American was never actively disliked by the majority of golf fans, The Scientist's outspoken and brash nature as a slightly younger man did affect his popularity, initially.

While he is continuing to speak his mind about issues which are important to him, DeChambeau has taken to YouTube to showcase more of his personality and prove he has a different side - one that people are certainly engaging with. In his post-third-round interview on Saturday, the 30-year-old suggested he was perhaps misunderstood at first but believes people are now seeing the 'real' him.

DeChambeau asked about how he feels now compared to 2020 (when he won the US Open). Bryson is T4 at (-13), 2 shots back of the lead heading into Sunday at Valhalla. @b_dechambeau says the eagle on 18 is the most excited he's been since his 58 at Greenbrier in August. pic.twitter.com/Og82Q6H7roMay 19, 2024

DeChambeau's eponymous YouTube channel has over 600,000 subscribers while his 90-plus video selection has garnered over 66.5 million views.

Asked about the support he has received in Kentucky this week, DeChambeau expressed his gratitude before going on to explain how he believes the change in his portrayal was helped by YouTube.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeChambeau said: "I've worked really hard to have people help hopefully understand who I am a little bit better. YouTube has been a great platform to help that out.

"The Break 50 series is a lot of fun. I love doing it. It's a lot of fun. It's a challenge that's never been done nor accomplished without any strokes. So it just keeps my brain fresh and in an entertainment mode, and realizing what the game is all about, not just for myself and winning money or winning trophies but entertaining, as well.

"Obviously we all want to win trophies. But being able to entertain the fans is what we're all here to do, and I think that's what's the most important thing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And entertain is what DeChambeau has been doing this week, pouring in 12 total birdies and - on the final hole of round three - an eagle. The Californian sent a beautiful chip home on Saturday, leading to a huge roar that would no doubt have been heard around the grounds in Louisville.

Discussing that moment, DeChambeau called it "exhilarating." He said: "I haven't felt like that in a long time. The only other time I felt like it was when I shot 58 at Greenbrier. That was pretty exciting there. I was pretty pumped."

He will be even more excited should another 18th-hole eagle result in his first PGA Championship...