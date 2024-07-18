Bryson DeChambeau Puts Open Struggles Down To 'Equipment Related' Issues

The US Open champion has a lot of work to do to recover the damage after a horror start at Royal Troon

Bryson The Open
Michael Weston
Bryson DeChambeau has given himself a lot of work to do just to make the cut at The Open, after suffering a nightmare start to the final men’s Major Championship of the season.

Afterwards, 'The Golfing Scientist' put his performance down to 'equipment related' issues, but says he looks forward to figuring it.

"I'm not at 190 ball speed, so particularly when I'm hitting driver or 3-wood, those clubs are built for around that speed, that 190 ball speed, and my 3-wood around 180, so colder, firmer conditions the golf ball is not compressing as much.

"I've got a chance tomorrow. I'm excited for the challenge. If I have some putts go in and hit some shots the way I know how to and figure out this equipment stuff, I'll be good."

Asked about the conditions at Royal Troon, he explained: "It's a completely different test. I didn't get any practice in it, and I didn't really play much in the rain. 

"Yeah, it's a difficult test out here. Something I'm not familiar with. I never grew up playing it, and not to say that that's the reason; I finished eighth at St Andrews. I can do it when it's warm and not windy."

The US Open champion arrived at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire as one of the hot favorites for the Claret Jug, but he looked out of sorts from the off and finished the day at five over.

On what many regard as the easier nine holes, DeChambeau managed to drop six shots, which included a double-bogey at the par 5 6th, after he found trouble off the tee.

Whilst it’s been no great surprise to see the Old Course at Royal Troon bare its teeth in the wet and windy conditions, not many would have predicted DeChambeau making such a poor start, not given how he has performed in the Majors this year.

Of the 23 players to have made the cut in all three Major Championships this season, the big-hitting American leads the way on a combined 28 under par.

However, this is not a tournament where he has a good record.

DeChambeau made his first appearance at The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, where he missed the cut.

His best finish is tied 8th, which came at St Andrews two years ago, his sole top-10 finish in six appearances.

The two-time US Open champion, who edged out a disconsolate Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst last month, arrived in Scotland with plenty of confidence.

"Shoot, if I play well this week, I think I can give myself a good chance, obviously," the LIV golfer said on the eve of the 152nd Open.

"That’s all I’m focused on. I just think over the course of time I’m going to get more and more comfortable with this golf course."

The 30-year-old, who also dropped a shot when he missed the green on the 120-yard 8th, the Postage Stamp, needed to make a five-footer at the 9th to go out in 42 shots.

DeChambeau has at least given himself a fighting chance. With the weather beginning to get worse, he managed to eagle the par-5 16th to finish the day with a 76.

