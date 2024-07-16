'Hopefully It Will Be Another Good Battle' - Bryson DeChambeau Says He Spoke To Rory McIlroy For First Time Since US Open Win
The reigning US Open champion said he spoke to Rory McIlroy at Royal Troon this week and hopes to have "another good battle" against him at The Open
Bryson DeChambeau has revealed that he spoke to Rory McIlroy for the first time since he edged the Northern Irishman for the US Open title.
DeChambeau handed McIlroy one of the toughest losses of his career at Pinehurst last month, beating the world No.2 by one stroke to claim his second US Open victory.
With both players back in action at the Open Championship this week, they finally had a chance to speak after McIlroy’s abrupt exit following his Pinehurst collapse.
“I said hello to him yesterday, and we talked,” DeChambeau said on Tuesday. “He said congrats. So everything's great there.”
He said he hopes for “another good battle” against McIlroy at Royal Troon this week.
“He's a fierce competitor. I know he's going to give the fans, give everybody as much as he can this week. I'm going to be doing the same. We're going to be competing. Hopefully it will be another good battle.
“I'm not one to make assumptions on someone's golf game and how he feels, but I certainly am going to try to play the best I possibly can.”
DeChambeau has performed well at every Major so far this year and is one of the favorites for the title this week.
Aside from his victory at the US Open, DeChambeau also finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters and runner-up at the PGA Championship.
He said he is feeling “very confident” coming into the fourth Major of the year.
“It all depends if I'm striking it well. I can come in here with the most confidence, obviously, off of a Major championship win. Played decent last week, as well.
“Really what matters is if I can continue to drive the ball as well as I have and ball strike my irons the way I know I can and putt the way I know I can. If I do those three things well, even four things with chipping and bunker play and on the greens, I'll give myself a chance.
“I know how to get the job done. It's just a matter of if I'm as consistent as I was at the US Open last week and a few other venues as well. If I can play the golf that I have been, I think I'll give myself a great chance.”
However, he admitted that links golf provides a completely different test, something that he will need to adapt to quickly in his first time competing at Royal Troon.
“It can be a difficult challenge. I wouldn't say it's a problem. It's a challenge. I think that's what's so great about links golf and Open Championship, and what it provides is a different test.
“For me, I played well at Royal Lytham St Annes when it was firm and fast in the Walker Cup. Played well at St Andrews. Played well at other places. But it's always been a difficult test for me because I wasn't great at putting early on in my career. I've gotten a little bit better. My wedge game has gotten better. I've learned to flight the ball a little bit.
“So slowly it's getting there. Just a couple more reps. Shoot, if I play well this week, I think I can give myself a good chance obviously. That's all I'm focused on. I just think over the course of time I'm going to get more and more comfortable with this golf course.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
