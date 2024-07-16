5 Takeaways From Bryson DeChambeau's Press Conference At The Open

Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2024 Open as one of the favorites for the Claret Jug after his stunning US Open victory at Pinehurst last month.
DeChambeau is the man to beat in the Majors this year, having been T6th at The Masters as well as 2nd at the PGA Championship to Xander Schauffele.
His Open record has a lot of room for improvement with just one top ten in six appearances but he delivered an upbeat press conference with several interesting takeaways.
Here's what he had to say at Troon ahead of his attempt to win back-to-back Majors:
BRYSON ADMITS NEED TO REIN IN HIS POWER AND ADAPT HIS GAME
DeChambeau's big hitting exploits are legendary but now the American has checked out the course , which includes the par-5 sixth at 623 yards for the longest hole in Open Championship history, and he has concluded it is not possible to overpower Troon.
He said: "I don't think it's possible to overpower it. There's too many hazards around the fairways, even in the bunkers. You've got to be very strategic out here. I hit the golf ball really high. Out here in the wind this week, I've got to learn to keep the ball under the wind a bit more, keep a lower flight."
REVEALS RORY MCILROY HAS CONGRATULATED HIM
Rory McIlroy's decision to leave the US Open immediately after Bryson beat him without congratulating the American sparked widespread criticism.
Bryson responded: "I said hello to him yesterday, and we talked. He said: 'congrats'. So everything's great there. He's a fierce competitor. I know he's going to give the fans, give everybody as much as he can this week.
"I'm going to be doing the same. We're going to be competing. Hopefully it will be another good battle."
DECHAMBEAU TARGETS MORE MAJORS AFTER SECOND US OPEN WIN
After adding a second Major with his second US Open crown last month, DeChambeau is hopeful he can add more titles after a stunning year in the Majors so far.
He said: "The second one was more of , for me personally, it was more cementing my own comfort levels of I know I can do it again and again, and I can give myself more runs at numerous Majors. Obviously I've played well in a lot of the Majors this year, but I pulled it all together for the US Open."
BRYSON TEASES A BIG REVEAL IN HIS EQUIPMENT
DeChambeau is well known for his idiosyncratic habits over his equipment and is never afraid to break the mould.
Now “The Scientist” has hinted fans could see something else new this week. He said: "You might be seeing something later today or tomorrow on that. I'll give you more when I can. Certainly we're working on some things."
DECHAMBEAU ADMITS HE IS REVELLING HIS NEW FOUND POPULARITY
DeChambeau, who is big on YouTube, said: "It's just taken time for me to have a better, bigger perspective on life and also having a platform where I can showcase that and refine it to a really cool, cool level and give people some great entertainment.
"It's cool to get people to see who I am now. I'm just going to keep entertaining and showcasing to the fans what this great game is all about."
BRYSON ADDRESSES SPAT WITH FORMER COACH MIKE SCHY
Bryson and his former long-term coach Mike Schy have had a huge fall out over the funding of a junior golf tour in the name of pro's late father. Schy went public with his anger and now Bryson has responded. He said: "It's an unfortunate situation. I've loved that man for all of my life, and it's a private matter that went public, unfortunately. We tried to figure it out and make it make sense for everyone, and it just didn't come out that way. I'm moving on and looking forward to a great tournament this week."
BRYSON INSISTS HE IS NOW IN A GOOD PLACE AFTER FATHER'S DEATH
Bryson lost his father in November 2022 but says he has now come to terms with it. He reflected: "We've all had some struggles and strife in our life. I think that relatability has allowed me to understand the game of golf and what it is and what it's for, and also from a being happy standpoint, yes, you just realize that this great game is not always going to be here. I'm not always going to be here. I'm going to move on at some point, and I want to do as much as I can in the short time I've been given. So, yeah, I'm as happy as I ever have been."
BRYSON ON HIS DOUBLE MISSION
He said: "Continuing to win tournaments and giving my best to do that. I would also love to just continue to grow this great game because it develops character, it develops amazing character, and I've obviously had issues in the past. Over the course of time, it's developed my character. Whether you're struggling or in a great place, it's awesome just to play for fun."
BRYSON SAYS HE IS "VERY CONFIDENT" HE CAN CONTENT THIS WEEK
He said: "I can come in here with the most confidence off a Major championship win. I played decent last week, as well. It's just a matter of if I'm as consistent as I was at the US Open. If I can play the golf that I have been, I think I'll give myself a great chance."
BRYSON PLAYED THE BACK 9 IN PRACTISE YESTERDAY
He reflected: "It's a tough golf course. That back nine has some teeth, and you've got to drive it straight, you've got to control your golf ball. Greens are pretty fair, but driving it straight and controlling that golf ball underneath the wind is going to be super key this week."
