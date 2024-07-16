5 Takeaways From Bryson DeChambeau's Press Conference At The Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2024 Open as one of the favorites for the Claret Jug after his stunning US Open victory at Pinehurst last month.

DeChambeau is the man to beat in the Majors this year, having been T6th at The Masters as well as 2nd at the PGA Championship to Xander Schauffele.

His Open record has a lot of room for improvement with just one top ten in six appearances but he delivered an upbeat press conference with several interesting takeaways.

Here's what he had to say at Troon ahead of his attempt to win back-to-back Majors:

BRYSON ADMITS NEED TO REIN IN HIS POWER AND ADAPT HIS GAME

DeChambeau's big hitting exploits are legendary but now the American has checked out the course , which includes the par-5 sixth at 623 yards for the longest hole in Open Championship history, and he has concluded it is not possible to overpower Troon.

He said: "I don't think it's possible to overpower it. There's too many hazards around the fairways, even in the bunkers. You've got to be very strategic out here. I hit the golf ball really high. Out here in the wind this week, I've got to learn to keep the ball under the wind a bit more, keep a lower flight."

REVEALS RORY MCILROY HAS CONGRATULATED HIM

Rory McIlroy's decision to leave the US Open immediately after Bryson beat him without congratulating the American sparked widespread criticism.

Bryson responded: "I said hello to him yesterday, and we talked. He said: 'congrats'. So everything's great there. He's a fierce competitor. I know he's going to give the fans, give everybody as much as he can this week.

"I'm going to be doing the same. We're going to be competing. Hopefully it will be another good battle."

DECHAMBEAU TARGETS MORE MAJORS AFTER SECOND US OPEN WIN

After adding a second Major with his second US Open crown last month, DeChambeau is hopeful he can add more titles after a stunning year in the Majors so far.

He said: "The second one was more of , for me personally, it was more cementing my own comfort levels of I know I can do it again and again, and I can give myself more runs at numerous Majors. Obviously I've played well in a lot of the Majors this year, but I pulled it all together for the US Open."

BRYSON TEASES A BIG REVEAL IN HIS EQUIPMENT

DeChambeau is well known for his idiosyncratic habits over his equipment and is never afraid to break the mould.

Now “The Scientist” has hinted fans could see something else new this week. He said: "You might be seeing something later today or tomorrow on that. I'll give you more when I can. Certainly we're working on some things."

DECHAMBEAU ADMITS HE IS REVELLING HIS NEW FOUND POPULARITY

DeChambeau, who is big on YouTube, said: "It's just taken time for me to have a better, bigger perspective on life and also having a platform where I can showcase that and refine it to a really cool, cool level and give people some great entertainment.

"It's cool to get people to see who I am now. I'm just going to keep entertaining and showcasing to the fans what this great game is all about."