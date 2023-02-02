Bryson DeChambeau Using TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver
The American has put the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver in the bag this week in Saudi Arabia
Bryson DeChambeau is making his first start of 2023 this week at the Saudi International and he's doing so with a new driver in the bag - but not from his sponsors Cobra Golf.
The 2020 US Open champion surprisingly has the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver in the bag in Saudi, as photographed by @sms_on_tour. Bryson has it in eight degrees of loft and he also looks to have continued without his previous LA Golf Shafts model and gone into a Project X HZRDUS T1100.
DeChambeau remains on the Cobra Golf website and listed as part of the team so it's a surprise that he has opted for the Stealth 2 Plus over the new Aerojet LS. The American had previously used TaylorMade drivers before turning professional, but has had Cobra drivers in the bag ever since he signed with the brand in 2016. His current bag setup looks to still include a mix of Cobra irons and Artisan wedges from the pictures posted on social media. His golf ball deal with Bridgestone ended in 2022 following his move to LIV, and he now has the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash in play.
VIDEO: Things you didn't know about Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau had his first winless year as a pro in 2022 and had surgery twice - earlier in the year on his wrist and then later in the off-season for a cyst in his nasal passage to help with breathing after undergoing a scan to see if he could fix his vertigo. After two surgeries and dropping 18lbs from his bulky frame, the American says he feels "like I’m back to 2018 me.”
He also told LIV Golf (opens in new tab) that he is no longer chasing distance in the same way as before after leading the LIV driving distance numbers last year with a 327 yard average.
“Technology is not up to par with the way golfers can perform at high speeds,” he said. “Anything over 185 mph – good luck trying to control it right now.
“We’re still on a pursuit to who can make a driver that can work it at 200 anywhere and everywhere on the face and still goes in the fairway. When that day comes, that’s going to be eye-opening for a lot of individuals because they will be optimizing ball speeds at 195, which can fly 360 yards. And that’s going to change the game forever. But we’re not there yet.”
