Bryson DeChambeau Ditches Diet And Admits Bulking Up A Mistake

Bryson DeChambeau has ditched his big-eating, muscle-building diet and admitted that it was not the right move for his health after suffering from inflammation and stomach problems.

DeChambeau famously beefed up by adding 50lbs and building muscle to bulk out his frame in order to add distance to his golf game and become the longest driver on the PGA Tour.

And it worked, as his intense weight training, speed swing training and calorific, protein shake-filled diet enabled him to become the biggest bomber on the course.

DeChambeau topped the PGA Tour driving distances in both 2020 and 2021, while he also hammered Winged Foot into submission when winning the US Open in 2020.

His big driving and big personality was also ultimately a factor in DeChambeau managing to cash in and get a huge payday to join LIV Golf, but he’s now ditched all that, dropped some weight on a healthier diet and admitted it was not a healthy way of life.

“I had such huge mood swings from it,” DeChambeau told the 5 Clubs Podcast with Emma Carpenter, adding that now he’s dropped some weight “I look like I’m 20 again, not 35.

“I ate things that were not great for my system that I was very sensitive to and ultimately it got to the point where it was a little bit too much,” he said on the 5 Clubs podcast.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird, my gut was all messed up and so I went completely healthy and went on a Whole-30 diet, got a nutritionist. I was super-inflamed.”

Injuries may have also forced DeChambeau to have a rethink about his style of golf, which seems to mirror his intense personality, where if he’s doing something he goes all-in. That’s been the same with his long-driving plan of building muscle.

“I start out with going to each side and then from there I best fit what works for me,” he added. “It’s a decent way to live life, it can be a tough one at times because it’s such extremes but if you don’t know one side of the coin to the other, I mean, how can you ever figure out what works best for you? That’s what I’ve done with my life so far.”

Health problems and injury problems led to DeChambeau admitting: “I played terrible golf the last year, I played my C game.”

And he’d also not recommend the DeChambeau muscle-building plan for other golfers wanting to find extra yards off the tee: “No. I mean, get stronger in a healthy way. Go get a blood sensitivity test and figure out what works best for your body to gain size and strength.”