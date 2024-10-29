Bryson DeChambeau Expected To Play Asian Tour's India Event: Report

For the first time ever, a reigning men's Major champion is expected to compete at a golf tournament in India.

The Hindustan Times is reporting that Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of his Crushers GC squad will tee it up at the Asian Tour's yet-to-be-announced International Series event at DLF Golf and Country Club in early 2025.

The Indian media outlet says it is a "near certainty" that DeChambeau will be in attendance if and when the tournament - which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and backed by LIV Golf - is confirmed.

An announcement is said to be expected "soon" - following on from a recent report that LIV's CEO Greg Norman had agreed a deal for India to host an International Series tournament - and will mark the first time India has hosted one of the Asian Tour's elevated events since it was launched in 2022.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, as far as the 2025 International Series schedule goes, Golf Monthly understands that the cluster of 10 elevated events will “have some exciting new destinations and some old favourites on next year’s schedule.”

DLF Golf and Country Club is likely to be the host course for next year's International Series event (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Times' report suggests International Series India is likely to take place between January 30 and February 2, the week before the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign kicks off in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during the LIV Team Championship last month, DeChambeau told the Hindustan Times that "if everything works out" he would likely feature in competition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeChambeau said: “I am aware that Baan (Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC) is going to be involved and we have had a few talks about it.

“It will be a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India.

"I have never been there, but it’s a country that has fascinated me. I have always loved being a global player and I greatly enjoy playing in as many countries as possible.”

As well as DeChambeau and Lahiri, it is being reported that their Crushers teammates, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey will also play in India. Casey was due to play a couple of International Series events in 2024 - the Black Mountain Championship and International Series Thailand - but pulled out prior to the start of the former.

Lahiri, who is the only Indian-born LIV golfer to earn a contract to date, said it would be "massive" for golf in India if DeChambeau was to appear next year.

Again, speaking to the Hindustan Times in Dallas, Lahiri said: “I think we are almost there. There are just a few minor things on which we have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

“But yes, I think it will be massive for Indian golf fans if Bryson is there. Single-handedly, with what he does on the golf course and outside it through his social media channels and his interaction with fans, he has brought millions of new fans to our sport. I think we can all agree he is the most popular golfer in the world right now.”