Eugenio Chacarra Wins DP World India Championship To Move Top Of Race To Dubai Rankings

Eugenio Chacarra has claimed his fourth DP World Tour title in 19 months, beating Daniel Hillier at the DP World India Championship.

When darkness forced the suspension of play on Saturday evening at Delhi Golf Club, Chacarra led by two, but, like much of the field, he still had to complete his third round.

That led to an early start on Sunday, when the former LIV Golfer carded a 63, helped by an eagle at the 18th, to take control of proceedings.

At that stage, he led Hillier by five shots, with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood 10 back.

Chacarra began the final round in the same blistering form with which he finished the third, making two birdies in the first three holes to extend his lead to six shots.

Meanwhile, just two weeks after victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Adrian Meronk kept his distant hopes of a sixth DP World Tour title alive with a 31 on the front nine.

At that stage, Chacarra led Hillier, Meronk and Angel Hidalgo by four shots - an advantage he maintained at the 10th after he saved par with a long putt to keep him at 20-under.

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Hillier took the clubhouse lead at 19 under with a birdie at the 18th to finish with a 67. That left Chacarra with a two-shot lead with three to play.

Daniel Hillier set the clubhouse target of 19-under-par (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that kept Hillier in contention for his second DP World Tour win, Chacarra, whose maiden victory on the circuit came at the 2025 Hero Indian Open, wasn’t about to let things slip.

He closed his round with three consecutive pars to beat Hillier by two shots, with Meronk and Hidalgo tied for third on 15-under-par.

The moment Eugenio Chacarra secured his FOURTH win on the DP World Tour 🤩 #DPWIC https://t.co/aNWJ8zmf4IOctober 18, 2026

Among those there to congratulate Chacarra as he walked off the 18th green was Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Chacarra’s third win of the season is also set to take him to the top of the European Ryder Cup rankings as he seeks a maiden appearance at the biennial match, which takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland next September.

The win also moves Chacarra to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, leapfrogging Patrick Reed, with Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for 42nd in India, in third.

Chacarra said: "It's great, after all the hard work. I came close in the last couple of weeks and I wanted to get one quickly to get up on the rankings, and I played really good.”

On his Ryder Cup hopes, he added: “I told Luke back in the day I want to be in that team by not just a pick. I want to get one of those six spots so that's one of the goals we have as a team. I'm working really hard for it. I just want to keep getting better and keep winning."