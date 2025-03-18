Vijay Singh's Secret To Playing Better Golf Has Been In Our Archive Since 1992... And 33 Years Later It Could Still Radically Improve Your Swing
I scoured through the Golf Monthly archives to find expert golf swing tips from the best players in the world. This gem from Vijay Singh did not disappoint...
Some golf lessons are just timeless, able to withstand the pressures applied by new technology and the demands of the modern game. When rifling through the wealth of expert tips content in the Golf Monthly archive, I stumbled across one particular gem from three-time Major winner, Vijay Singh.
The former Masters Champion has an iconic golf swing, packed with flow and rhythm, giving him the ability to generate the effortless power that so many amateurs would do almost anything to achieve.
Well, 33 years ago in our February 1992 issue of the magazine, Vijay shared his secret to playing good golf... and it's something plenty of amateurs would benefit from reading today. Below, I share his musings on the subject...
Vijay Singh: The Secret To Good Golf
Vijay Singh is an absolute legend of the game, winning three Major Championships including The Masters in 2000. The former World No.1 also collected 34 PGA Tour wins and 13 European Tour wins in his career, and is still teeing it up today thanks to his silky smooth swing.
People often ask me why I hit the ball such a long way. One reason is that I am quite tall and naturally create a wide arc. However, I feel the key to my length comes from keeping the swing as smooth as possible.
A lot of amateurs I play with in pro-ams are guilty of swinging too fast. There is no rhythm to their swings. They would benefit from working on tempo. By tempo, I mean swinging the club at an even pace. It can be a fast tempo or a slow tempo, depending on the individual. The most important thing is that it should be as smooth an action as possible.
Make a smooth takeaway
The first way of making sure that you swing smoothly is to make the takeaway as slow as possible for your personality.
You have to start from a good set-up, but after that, a smooth takeaway sets the tone for the swing. Snatch the club away from the ball, and you will not only risk throwing the clubhead off line, but you will swing too fast.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Take the club away smoothly, and you will more than likely keep that pace to the top. Only with a smooth, even backswing can you hope to get the club into the necessary position at the top. Then your main aim is to try to make a good transition from the backswing to downswing.
DON'T RUSH THE DOWNSWING
My main thought from the top is to start the downswing as smoothly as possible. Most amateurs often take the club back slowly then throw it from the top. That’s why they slice. They turn the shoulders back too fast, leave the clubface open, and cut across the ball.
You must resist the great temptation to rush from the top. When you rush the downswing, you don’t give your lower body time to start the downswing. When you get to the top, you must give the rest of the body time to react to the backswing.
You want the legs and hips to start the downswing, not the arms and hands; they should simply react to the lower body. If you do that, then you save the hit until the last possible moment, thus increasing your chances of hitting the ball a long way.
I’m not saying that you should pause at the top or that you should start down in slow motion. The important thing is to make the change between the backswing and downswing as smooth as possible.
Only when I start down smoothly can I concentrate on hitting the ball a long way.
Time for a quiz...
Want more expert golf tips from the best players in the world?
The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.
Barry Plummer joined Golf Monthly as a staff writer in January 2024, and now oversees the instruction section across both print and digital. Working closely with the Golf Monthly Top 50 Coaches, he endeavours to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game - helping amateur golfers to shoot lower scores. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he also looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I'm Confident These 5 Tips Will Transform Your Golf Game In Time For The 2025 Season... Because They Come Straight From The French Open Champion!
Golf tips from a two-time DP World tour winner don't come around everyday, but Dan Bradbury's expert advice will help you to shoot better scores in 2025...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Short Putts... Dead-Weight Or Firm? Our Experts Debate This Common Conundrum
Standing over a short putt with the match on the line is enough to make even the best putter feel a little uneasy. But, is it best to hit dead-weight or firm?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Bunker Play... The Lowry Way! 3 Simple Tips To Sharpen Up Your Short Game From The Sand
Shane Lowry is a short game wizard, consistently producing magical shots around the green, so we asked Top 50 Coach Tom Motley To Analyse His Majestic Technique
By Barry Plummer Published
-
12 Practical Winter Golf Hacks To Help You Shoot Lower Scores In 2025
Getting ready for the 2025 golf season this winter couldn't be easier thanks to these expert winter golf hacks from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Adam Harnett...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I Grew Up Missing Every Green On The Planet... So It Became A Necessity To Become Good At Chipping' – 5 Expert Short Game Tips From The 2018 Masters Champion
Patrick Reed is renowned for being one of the best short game players of his era, with his silky touch around the green helping him to win a first Green Jacket
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
6 Superstar Golf Swings To Study: Learn To Bomb It Like Bryson, Rip it Like Rory And Save Par Like Scheffler
Most amateur golfers would benefit from studying the golf swing of a top player in the game, so to make it simpler we asked our expert to help you get started
By Michael Weston Published
-
What To Work On This Winter: Golf Fitness Or Technical Tuning?
We ask two of our esteemed experts, Jeremy Ellwood and Fergus Bisset, how they will be investing their time over the winter in their pursuit of golf improvement
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Jack Nicklaus Golf Tips: 5 Timeless Lessons From The Golden Bear
As one of the greatest players in golf's history, Jack Nicklaus possesses a wealth of experience and wisdom. Here, we share five of his invaluable golf lessons
By Barry Plummer Published