Vijay Singh's Secret To Playing Better Golf Has Been In Our Archive Since 1992... And 33 Years Later It Could Still Radically Improve Your Swing

Some golf lessons are just timeless, able to withstand the pressures applied by new technology and the demands of the modern game. When rifling through the wealth of expert tips content in the Golf Monthly archive, I stumbled across one particular gem from three-time Major winner, Vijay Singh.

The former Masters Champion has an iconic golf swing, packed with flow and rhythm, giving him the ability to generate the effortless power that so many amateurs would do almost anything to achieve.

Well, 33 years ago in our February 1992 issue of the magazine, Vijay shared his secret to playing good golf... and it's something plenty of amateurs would benefit from reading today. Below, I share his musings on the subject...

Vijay Singh: The Secret To Good Golf

Vijay Singh Professional Golfer and Former World No.1 Vijay Singh is an absolute legend of the game, winning three Major Championships including The Masters in 2000. The former World No.1 also collected 34 PGA Tour wins and 13 European Tour wins in his career, and is still teeing it up today thanks to his silky smooth swing.

People often ask me why I hit the ball such a long way. One reason is that I am quite tall and naturally create a wide arc. However, I feel the key to my length comes from keeping the swing as smooth as possible.

A lot of amateurs I play with in pro-ams are guilty of swinging too fast. There is no rhythm to their swings. They would benefit from working on tempo. By tempo, I mean swinging the club at an even pace. It can be a fast tempo or a slow tempo, depending on the individual. The most important thing is that it should be as smooth an action as possible.

Vijay Singh maintained that silky smooth swing throughout his career, propelling him to the top of world golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Make a smooth takeaway

The first way of making sure that you swing smoothly is to make the takeaway as slow as possible for your personality.

You have to start from a good set-up, but after that, a smooth takeaway sets the tone for the swing. Snatch the club away from the ball, and you will not only risk throwing the clubhead off line, but you will swing too fast.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take the club away smoothly, and you will more than likely keep that pace to the top. Only with a smooth, even backswing can you hope to get the club into the necessary position at the top. Then your main aim is to try to make a good transition from the backswing to downswing.

DON'T RUSH THE DOWNSWING

My main thought from the top is to start the downswing as smoothly as possible. Most amateurs often take the club back slowly then throw it from the top. That’s why they slice. They turn the shoulders back too fast, leave the clubface open, and cut across the ball.

You must resist the great temptation to rush from the top. When you rush the downswing, you don’t give your lower body time to start the downswing. When you get to the top, you must give the rest of the body time to react to the backswing.

Want to strike the ball like prime-Vijay? It's time to focus on that rhythm and tempo in your golf swing (Image credit: Getty Images)

You want the legs and hips to start the downswing, not the arms and hands; they should simply react to the lower body. If you do that, then you save the hit until the last possible moment, thus increasing your chances of hitting the ball a long way.

I’m not saying that you should pause at the top or that you should start down in slow motion. The important thing is to make the change between the backswing and downswing as smooth as possible.

Only when I start down smoothly can I concentrate on hitting the ball a long way.

Time for a quiz...

Want more expert golf tips from the best players in the world?

The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.