'You Can't Help People That Don't Want Help' - Koepka On LIV Golf Outcast
Brooks Koepka insists he's tried to help Matt Wolff but says "you can't help people that don't want help" as it looks like the end of the line between the two in their LIV Golf team
There seems no way back for Matt Wolff and his LIV Golf League side Smash GC, with Brooks Koepka summing up the situation by saying "you can't help people that don't want help" ahead of the season finale in Miami.
Team captain Koepka has spoken before about the strained relationship between the two, with some harsh words directed toward his team-mate - who he described as a "wasted talent".
Koepka also said he'd "basically given up" on Wolff, in comments that drew plenty of criticism after Wolff labelled them as "heartbreaking" while revealing his mental health struggles.
And ahead of the final event of the season - the LIV Team Championship in Miami - Koepka still appears to have washed his hands of the Wolff situation.
"I've tried," said Koepka. "I've spent the majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out.
"But I think it's past its point. I've tried. I've been very open on it - with it, and sometimes you can't help people that don't want help."
Wolff will play alongside Chase Koepka in Miami, but Brooks' latest comments make it clear there's no team togetherness in the Smash GC camp.
And in fact, captain Koepka has basically written Wolff off in Miami, saying they'll be trying to win despite him rather than with him.
"I mean, it's the same thing it is every week," Koepka said of Wolff. "He's only in control of what he can do. You know, if I go win my match, Jas [Jason Kokrak] goes and wins his, you've only got to win two out of three.
"Chase is his partner, so we'll see how that goes. Golf, anything can happen. [But] No, I don't. We don't have much interaction, no."
Koepka successfully defended his LIV Golf Jeddah crown last week, where he also pocketed an extra $4million for finishing third in the overall individual standings.
And he again insisted that he knew nothing about the "nice little bonus" of the extra $4m he claimed.
"No, I did not know," said Koepka. "I was more interested in trying to win the golf tournament. And while you're out there, the leaderboard didn't show what the individual standings was.
"So I had no idea where - where I was at. I was more focused on actually trying to win an event. It's always a nice little bonus. I'll take that."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
