Tom Kim Takes Asian Games Lead In Bid For Military Service Exemption

Tom Kim's long trip to Japan may just work out as he'd hoped, as he shot 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Asian Games in Japan - where gold will see him avoid South Korean military service.

Kim jetted off right after the Presidents Cup, heading straight from Chicago to Kasugai Country Club in Japan, where he's shown no signs of jet-lag from the 14-hour time difference.

The 24-year-old has improved every day, carding rounds of 67-66-65 so far with his third round containing five birdies and an eagle - and it could've been better had two makeable birdie putts on 14 and 18 dropped.

But his 65 was enough to put him on 12 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of overnight leader Wang Wei-hsuan of Taiwan and Japan's Kazuki Higa who are tied in second.

So it sets Kim up for arguably the most important 18 holes of his career so far as he has the chance to avoid spending the usual 18-21 months in military service - which is required of all South Korean males before the age of 28.

The government offers exemptions to those who win gold medals at the Asian Games and any kind of medal at the Olympics - with only basic training of less then a month required.

World No.32 Kim is desperate to avoid missing out on almost two years of his career by having to undertake military service, but now has two great chances to avoid it coming up on Saturday in Japan.

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As not only is Kim leading the individual standings but with his two fellow South Koreans he also enjoys a one-shot lead in the team competition heading into the final round.

That would mean Kim and namesake SH Kim both escaping military service, but not their teammate Mun Do-yeob, who has already served his time in national service.

A four-time PGA Tour winner, including this year's Genesis Scottish Open, Kim is also the star of the International Presidents Cup team and one of the big characters in men's pro golf.

He just missed out on a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which also would've resulted in a military service exemption, when he finished eighth after sitting third after the first round.

Now Kim's just one round away from not only landing a gold medal for his country but also ensuring his PGA Tour career can continue without a serious interruption.