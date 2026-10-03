Tom Kim Avoids Mandatory Military Service After Asian Games Gold Medal Victory
Kim fired a final round 64 at the Asian Games to not only secure a gold medal, but also receive an exemption from South Korea's mandatory military service
Following on from the Presidents Cup last weekend, Tom Kim flew to Japan for the Asian Games, with the South Korean playing for more than a gold medal.
A victory would earn the 24-year-old an exemption from his country's mandatory military service and, on Saturday, that's exactly what Kim received as he claimed the win at the tournament.
Starting the final round one shot clear after carding rounds of 67, 66 and 65, Kim produced a dazzling display that included five birdies and a crucial eagle to secure a three shot victory.
Earning the win means Kim receives an exemption from South Korea's military service, something that has impacted players from the country in the past.
Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform 18 to 21 months of military service before the age of 28, but some individuals can secure exemptions with success in notable events.
Among those events are the Asian Games and Olympics, whereby athletes can earn exemptions via a gold medal in the former and any colored medal in the latter.
The exemption doesn't include basic training, which lasts for a month.
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For Kim, it means his excellent 2026 continues after victory at the Genesis Scottish Open and earning the accolade as the highest scoring player at the Presidents Cup.
Kim follows in the footsteps of his fellow Presidents Cup teammates Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, who helped South Korea land gold at the Asian Games in 2023.
Like Kim's individual win, players can also receive exemptions via the team portion of the Asian Games but, in 2026, South Korea narrowly missed out as China earned the honors.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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