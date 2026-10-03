Tom Kim Avoids Mandatory Military Service After Asian Games Gold Medal Victory

Following on from the Presidents Cup last weekend, Tom Kim flew to Japan for the Asian Games, with the South Korean playing for more than a gold medal.

A victory would earn the 24-year-old an exemption from his country's mandatory military service and, on Saturday, that's exactly what Kim received as he claimed the win at the tournament.

Tom Kim wins the Asian Games Gold Medal in golf 🥇MILITARY EXEMPTION 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/HkaWIWqlpnOctober 3, 2026

Starting the final round one shot clear after carding rounds of 67, 66 and 65, Kim produced a dazzling display that included five birdies and a crucial eagle to secure a three shot victory.

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Earning the win means Kim receives an exemption from South Korea's military service, something that has impacted players from the country in the past.

Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform 18 to 21 months of military service before the age of 28, but some individuals can secure exemptions with success in notable events.

Among those events are the Asian Games and Olympics, whereby athletes can earn exemptions via a gold medal in the former and any colored medal in the latter.

The exemption doesn't include basic training, which lasts for a month.

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Kim during the final round of the Asian Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Kim, it means his excellent 2026 continues after victory at the Genesis Scottish Open and earning the accolade as the highest scoring player at the Presidents Cup.

Kim follows in the footsteps of his fellow Presidents Cup teammates Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, who helped South Korea land gold at the Asian Games in 2023.

Like Kim's individual win, players can also receive exemptions via the team portion of the Asian Games but, in 2026, South Korea narrowly missed out as China earned the honors.