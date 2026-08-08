Brooks Koepka In FedEx Cup Playoff Contention At Wyndham Championship Following Putter Change

After 36 holes of the Wyndham Championship, Brooks Koepka finds himself just outside the top 20, with the five-time Major winner needing a strong week to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Sitting seven-under, Koepka is five back of leader Beau Hossler, with the former introducing yet another new putter to his set-up, this time a prototype, custom Scotty Cameron.

The model in question is a Phantom 3, which possesses a custom Teryllium insert, a similar configuration used on his previous gamers that earned him Major accolades.

It's the first time that the insert has been added to this model of putter, with Koepka previously using it on a Phantom 9.5R, as well as the Newport 2 that netted him his five Majors.

Certainly, through the first two rounds at Sedgefield Country Club, it appears to be working, as the American is 22nd in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 2.215 shots on the field.

In fact, for the first round, Koepka ranked 9th in SG: Putting, as he made up 2.6 shots on the greens, while his second round he lost 0.357 shots, putting him 83rd.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the week at the Wyndham Championship, Koepka is 86th in the FedEx Cup standings, as he searches for a spot in the Playoffs after returning to the PGA Tour from the LIV Golf League in January.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Producing a best result of T9th at the Cognizant Classic, the 36-year-old would need a solo fourth finish, at best, to move on to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Certainly, he'll hope the flat stick does a lot of the lifting over Saturday and Sunday, as Koepka ranks eighth in SG: Approach the Green, but 116th in SG: Putting throughout the 2026 season.

Why chip when you can keep it on the ground?FedExCup No. 86 Brooks Koepka needs a top-four finish @WyndhamChamp for a chance at the Playoffs ... and he is charging.📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/vDRaxct259August 7, 2026

That Putting position has improved over the last few months, but Koepka is yet to find a putter that has suited his game.

Experimenting with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X and Tour V, as well as a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R and his Newport 2 blade, the Phantom 3.2 is the newest addition to the bag.

Combining the forgiveness of a mallet and feel of the blade, the Teryllium insert will hopefully give Koepka that familiarity feeling as he goes in search of a season-best result and first win since 2024 - the LIV Golf Greenbrier event.