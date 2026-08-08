Brooks Koepka In FedEx Cup Playoff Contention At Wyndham Championship Following Putter Change
Koepka's putter has been changed numerous times throughout the season, with his most recent addition returning to a more familiar look in a Teryllium insert
After 36 holes of the Wyndham Championship, Brooks Koepka finds himself just outside the top 20, with the five-time Major winner needing a strong week to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Sitting seven-under, Koepka is five back of leader Beau Hossler, with the former introducing yet another new putter to his set-up, this time a prototype, custom Scotty Cameron.
The model in question is a Phantom 3, which possesses a custom Teryllium insert, a similar configuration used on his previous gamers that earned him Major accolades.
It's the first time that the insert has been added to this model of putter, with Koepka previously using it on a Phantom 9.5R, as well as the Newport 2 that netted him his five Majors.
Certainly, through the first two rounds at Sedgefield Country Club, it appears to be working, as the American is 22nd in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 2.215 shots on the field.
In fact, for the first round, Koepka ranked 9th in SG: Putting, as he made up 2.6 shots on the greens, while his second round he lost 0.357 shots, putting him 83rd.
Going into the week at the Wyndham Championship, Koepka is 86th in the FedEx Cup standings, as he searches for a spot in the Playoffs after returning to the PGA Tour from the LIV Golf League in January.
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Producing a best result of T9th at the Cognizant Classic, the 36-year-old would need a solo fourth finish, at best, to move on to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Certainly, he'll hope the flat stick does a lot of the lifting over Saturday and Sunday, as Koepka ranks eighth in SG: Approach the Green, but 116th in SG: Putting throughout the 2026 season.
That Putting position has improved over the last few months, but Koepka is yet to find a putter that has suited his game.
Experimenting with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X and Tour V, as well as a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R and his Newport 2 blade, the Phantom 3.2 is the newest addition to the bag.
Combining the forgiveness of a mallet and feel of the blade, the Teryllium insert will hopefully give Koepka that familiarity feeling as he goes in search of a season-best result and first win since 2024 - the LIV Golf Greenbrier event.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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