Brands Release Open-Inspired Golf Bags Ahead Of Royal Liverpool

The Open Championship is the most historic event on the men's calendar, with the world's best vying it out for a chance to hold the Claret Jug. It's a special week and, at Royal Liverpool, all the manufacturers will be showcasing equipment at the iconic tournament.

One of those brands is TaylorMade, who regularly bring out limited edition models of bags, headcovers and golf balls for the Major championships and, for The 151st Open Championship, it's no different, with the company releasing a staff bag that 'draws inspiration from the links south of the River Mersey.'

First thing you will notice is that the bag is bright yellow. Why, you may ask? Well, it's inspired by the scoreboard that is synonymous with an Open championship, with the 271 and 270 celebrating both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods's successes at Hoylake in 2014 and 2006.

Other touches also include the words 'Merseyside Derby' which, if you are a football fan, needs no explaining (a match between Liverpool and Everton), and also a wave pattern that is associated with the River Mersey.

Along with TaylorMade, Callaway have also brought out a bag in homage to The Open, with the design based around Liverpool's history of music, specifically the scene of the '60s and The Beatles. Callaway aren't the only manufacturer to produce Beatles' inspired designs for The Open, with Nike staffers donning shoes designed with the band in mind.

Along with the music, it also has Liverpool itself in the design, with the bird statue atop the Liver Building a nice touch to what is Callaway's Staff Bag for The 151st Open Championship.

Two other manufacturers to introduce Open-inspired bags are Srixon and Cobra, with both going for different colorways for 2023. In the case of Srixon, it is inspired by where the River Mersey meets the Irish Sea. The blue and white colorway obviously represents the waves and water.

In the case of Cobra, the bag is primarily white and red, the colors of Liverpool's football team. It is similar to the Callaway design, in the sense that it focuses on the cultural heritage and music of the city.

