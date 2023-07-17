Brands Release Open-Inspired Golf Bags Ahead Of Royal Liverpool
As in previous years, brands have released Open Championship inspired equipment that will be on show at Royal Liverpool
The Open Championship is the most historic event on the men's calendar, with the world's best vying it out for a chance to hold the Claret Jug. It's a special week and, at Royal Liverpool, all the manufacturers will be showcasing equipment at the iconic tournament.
One of those brands is TaylorMade, who regularly bring out limited edition models of bags, headcovers and golf balls for the Major championships and, for The 151st Open Championship, it's no different, with the company releasing a staff bag that 'draws inspiration from the links south of the River Mersey.'
First thing you will notice is that the bag is bright yellow. Why, you may ask? Well, it's inspired by the scoreboard that is synonymous with an Open championship, with the 271 and 270 celebrating both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods's successes at Hoylake in 2014 and 2006.
Other touches also include the words 'Merseyside Derby' which, if you are a football fan, needs no explaining (a match between Liverpool and Everton), and also a wave pattern that is associated with the River Mersey.
Along with TaylorMade, Callaway have also brought out a bag in homage to The Open, with the design based around Liverpool's history of music, specifically the scene of the '60s and The Beatles. Callaway aren't the only manufacturer to produce Beatles' inspired designs for The Open, with Nike staffers donning shoes designed with the band in mind.
Along with the music, it also has Liverpool itself in the design, with the bird statue atop the Liver Building a nice touch to what is Callaway's Staff Bag for The 151st Open Championship.
Two other manufacturers to introduce Open-inspired bags are Srixon and Cobra, with both going for different colorways for 2023. In the case of Srixon, it is inspired by where the River Mersey meets the Irish Sea. The blue and white colorway obviously represents the waves and water.
In the case of Cobra, the bag is primarily white and red, the colors of Liverpool's football team. It is similar to the Callaway design, in the sense that it focuses on the cultural heritage and music of the city.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
