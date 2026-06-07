KLM Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The final DP World Tour event before the US Open has been taking place at The International in Amsterdam where there's an identical prize purse to 2025
Mike Hall
It's the final day of play on the DP World Tour until a two-week break that will see some of its members head over to the United States for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.
But before the third men's Major of the year, there is still prize money and points to be won as part of the European Swing, which has seen three national opens take place in succession.
Following the Soudal Open in Belgium and the Austrian Alpine Open, the KLM Open has welcomed the tour's best over to the Netherlands as The International hosts for the final time.
As was the case for the two most recent national opens that preceded it, the KLM Open prize money payout tops out at $2.75 million, with the champion earning close to $500,000 for his success.
Finishers inside the top-five are once again likely to rack up a six-figure payday for their efforts while making the cut should be good for more than $5,000.
There is also a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on the line for those who make the cut in Amsterdam.
The winner will take away 585 Race To Dubai points and may well enter the mini-break leading the European Swing standings, with the opportunity to rack up a $200,000 bonus and guarantee starts at each of the Back 9 tournaments only two events away.
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With one round to play of the tournament, Sebastian Soderberg and Eugenio Chacarra lead the way on 10 under. The defending champion is Connor Syme, but he began the final round in T71 on four under, leaving him too much to do.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KLM Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
KLM OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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