KLM Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final DP World Tour event before the US Open has been taking place at The International in Amsterdam where there's an identical prize purse to 2025

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Connor Syme lifts the 2025 KLM Open at The International GC in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the final day of play on the DP World Tour until a two-week break that will see some of its members head over to the United States for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

But before the third men's Major of the year, there is still prize money and points to be won as part of the European Swing, which has seen three national opens take place in succession.

Following the Soudal Open in Belgium and the Austrian Alpine Open, the KLM Open has welcomed the tour's best over to the Netherlands as The International hosts for the final time.

As was the case for the two most recent national opens that preceded it, the KLM Open prize money payout tops out at $2.75 million, with the champion earning close to $500,000 for his success.

Connor Syme hits a tee shot during the final round of the 2025 KLM Open at The International Golf Club in Amsterdam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishers inside the top-five are once again likely to rack up a six-figure payday for their efforts while making the cut should be good for more than $5,000.

There is also a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on the line for those who make the cut in Amsterdam.

The winner will take away 585 Race To Dubai points and may well enter the mini-break leading the European Swing standings, with the opportunity to rack up a $200,000 bonus and guarantee starts at each of the Back 9 tournaments only two events away.

With one round to play of the tournament, Sebastian Soderberg and Eugenio Chacarra lead the way on 10 under. The defending champion is Connor Syme, but he began the final round in T71 on four under, leaving him too much to do.

Sebastian Soderberg at the KLM Open

Sebastian Soderberg co-led with Eugenio Chacarra after the third round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KLM Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KLM OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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