KLM Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

It's the final day of play on the DP World Tour until a two-week break that will see some of its members head over to the United States for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

But before the third men's Major of the year, there is still prize money and points to be won as part of the European Swing, which has seen three national opens take place in succession.

Following the Soudal Open in Belgium and the Austrian Alpine Open, the KLM Open has welcomed the tour's best over to the Netherlands as The International hosts for the final time.

As was the case for the two most recent national opens that preceded it, the KLM Open prize money payout tops out at $2.75 million, with the champion earning close to $500,000 for his success.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishers inside the top-five are once again likely to rack up a six-figure payday for their efforts while making the cut should be good for more than $5,000.

There is also a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai points on the line for those who make the cut in Amsterdam.

The winner will take away 585 Race To Dubai points and may well enter the mini-break leading the European Swing standings, with the opportunity to rack up a $200,000 bonus and guarantee starts at each of the Back 9 tournaments only two events away.

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With one round to play of the tournament, Sebastian Soderberg and Eugenio Chacarra lead the way on 10 under. The defending champion is Connor Syme, but he began the final round in T71 on four under, leaving him too much to do.

Sebastian Soderberg co-led with Eugenio Chacarra after the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 KLM Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KLM OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN