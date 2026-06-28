Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Eugenio Chacarra Win?

The Italian Open was won by Eugenio Chacarra in 2026, with Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann among the other big names inside the top-10

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Eugenio Chacarra poses with the Italian Open trophy in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won his second DP World Tour title in a row at the 2026 Italian Open.

Chacarra - who claimed the KLM Open title a few weeks prior - saw off Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann by five and six strokes, respectively, laying waste to the remainder of the field at Circolo Golf Torino in northern Italy.

The Spaniard not only picked up a third DP World Tour title but also clinched a spot at The Open Championship next month via the Open Qualifying Series and is set to make his debut at the historic Major.

In addition, Chacarra has picked up the top prize of $510,000 at this year's Italian Open, which has a grand total of $3 million to share out among those who made the cut.

That has come down since 2024, when there was $3.25 million in the tournament purse and $552,000 being passed on to the champion.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the top-five will all pick up a six-figure payout this year, which might help cool the burn of a near miss.

As always, the figures you see here are not the amount of take-home pay each pro will really see, with shares due to caddies, coaches and the tax man snipping away at their profits.

Plus, as well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points are on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus after the BMW International Open next week.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Italian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Player

Prize Money

1st

Eugenio Chacarra

$510,000

2nd

Matt Wallace

$330,000

3rd

Joaquin Niemann

$189,000

4th

Joakim Lagergren

$150,000

5th

Angel Ayora

$127,200

T6th

Jeff Winther

$84,300

T6th

Richie Ramsay

$84,300

T6th

Oliver Lindell

$84,300

T6th

Daniel Rodrigues

$84,300

10th

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

$60,000

11th

Row 10 - Cell 1

$55,200

12th

Row 11 - Cell 1

$51,600

13th

Row 12 - Cell 1

$48,300

14th

Row 13 - Cell 1

$45,900

15th

Row 14 - Cell 1

$44,100

16th

Row 15 - Cell 1

$42,300

17th

Row 16 - Cell 1

$40,500

18th

Row 17 - Cell 1

$38,700

19th

Row 18 - Cell 1

$37,200

20th

Row 19 - Cell 1

$36,000

21st

Row 20 - Cell 1

$34,800

22nd

Row 21 - Cell 1

$33,900

23rd

Row 22 - Cell 1

$33,000

24th

Row 23 - Cell 1

$32,100

25th

Row 24 - Cell 1

$31,200

26th

Row 25 - Cell 1

$30,300

27th

Row 26 - Cell 1

$29,400

28th

Row 27 - Cell 1

$28,500

29th

Row 28 - Cell 1

$27,600

30th

Row 29 - Cell 1

$26,700

31st

Row 30 - Cell 1

$25,800

32nd

Row 31 - Cell 1

$24,900

33rd

Row 32 - Cell 1

$24,000

34th

Row 33 - Cell 1

$23,100

35th

Row 34 - Cell 1

$22,200

36th

Row 35 - Cell 1

$21,300

37th

Row 36 - Cell 1

$20,700

38th

Row 37 - Cell 1

$20,100

39th

Row 38 - Cell 1

$19,500

40th

Row 39 - Cell 1

$18,900

41st

Row 40 - Cell 1

$18,300

42nd

Row 41 - Cell 1

$17,700

43rd

Row 42 - Cell 1

$17,100

44th

Row 43 - Cell 1

$16,500

45th

Row 44 - Cell 1

$15,900

46th

Row 45 - Cell 1

$15,300

47th

Row 46 - Cell 1

$14,700

48th

Row 47 - Cell 1

$14,100

49th

Row 48 - Cell 1

$13,500

50th

Row 49 - Cell 1

$12,900

51st

Row 50 - Cell 1

$12,300

52nd

Row 51 - Cell 1

$11,700

53rd

Row 52 - Cell 1

$11,100

54th

Row 53 - Cell 1

$10,500

55th

Row 54 - Cell 1

$10,200

56th

Row 55 - Cell 1

$9,900

57th

Row 56 - Cell 1

$9,600

58th

Row 57 - Cell 1

$9,300

59th

Row 58 - Cell 1

$9,000

60th

Row 59 - Cell 1

$8,700

61st

Row 60 - Cell 1

$8,400

62nd

Row 61 - Cell 1

$8,100

63rd

Row 62 - Cell 1

$7,800

64th

Row 63 - Cell 1

$7,500

65th

Row 64 - Cell 1

$7,200

66th

Row 65 - Cell 1

$6,900

67th

Row 66 - Cell 1

$6,600

68th

Row 67 - Cell 1

$6,300

69th

Row 68 - Cell 1

$6,000

70th

Row 69 - Cell 1

$5,700

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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