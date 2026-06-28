Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Eugenio Chacarra Win?

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won his second DP World Tour title in a row at the 2026 Italian Open.

Chacarra - who claimed the KLM Open title a few weeks prior - saw off Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann by five and six strokes, respectively, laying waste to the remainder of the field at Circolo Golf Torino in northern Italy.

The Spaniard not only picked up a third DP World Tour title but also clinched a spot at The Open Championship next month via the Open Qualifying Series and is set to make his debut at the historic Major.

In addition, Chacarra has picked up the top prize of $510,000 at this year's Italian Open, which has a grand total of $3 million to share out among those who made the cut.

That has come down since 2024, when there was $3.25 million in the tournament purse and $552,000 being passed on to the champion.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the top-five will all pick up a six-figure payout this year, which might help cool the burn of a near miss.

As always, the figures you see here are not the amount of take-home pay each pro will really see, with shares due to caddies, coaches and the tax man snipping away at their profits.

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Plus, as well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points are on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus after the BMW International Open next week.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Italian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN