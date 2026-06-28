Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Did Eugenio Chacarra Win?
The Italian Open was won by Eugenio Chacarra in 2026, with Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann among the other big names inside the top-10
Spain's Eugenio Chacarra won his second DP World Tour title in a row at the 2026 Italian Open.
Chacarra - who claimed the KLM Open title a few weeks prior - saw off Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann by five and six strokes, respectively, laying waste to the remainder of the field at Circolo Golf Torino in northern Italy.
The Spaniard not only picked up a third DP World Tour title but also clinched a spot at The Open Championship next month via the Open Qualifying Series and is set to make his debut at the historic Major.
In addition, Chacarra has picked up the top prize of $510,000 at this year's Italian Open, which has a grand total of $3 million to share out among those who made the cut.
That has come down since 2024, when there was $3.25 million in the tournament purse and $552,000 being passed on to the champion.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the top-five will all pick up a six-figure payout this year, which might help cool the burn of a near miss.
As always, the figures you see here are not the amount of take-home pay each pro will really see, with shares due to caddies, coaches and the tax man snipping away at their profits.
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Plus, as well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points are on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus after the BMW International Open next week.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Italian Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Player
Prize Money
1st
Eugenio Chacarra
$510,000
2nd
Matt Wallace
$330,000
3rd
Joaquin Niemann
$189,000
4th
Joakim Lagergren
$150,000
5th
Angel Ayora
$127,200
T6th
Jeff Winther
$84,300
T6th
Richie Ramsay
$84,300
T6th
Oliver Lindell
$84,300
T6th
Daniel Rodrigues
$84,300
10th
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
$60,000
11th
|Row 10 - Cell 1
$55,200
12th
|Row 11 - Cell 1
$51,600
13th
|Row 12 - Cell 1
$48,300
14th
|Row 13 - Cell 1
$45,900
15th
|Row 14 - Cell 1
$44,100
16th
|Row 15 - Cell 1
$42,300
17th
|Row 16 - Cell 1
$40,500
18th
|Row 17 - Cell 1
$38,700
19th
|Row 18 - Cell 1
$37,200
20th
|Row 19 - Cell 1
$36,000
21st
|Row 20 - Cell 1
$34,800
22nd
|Row 21 - Cell 1
$33,900
23rd
|Row 22 - Cell 1
$33,000
24th
|Row 23 - Cell 1
$32,100
25th
|Row 24 - Cell 1
$31,200
26th
|Row 25 - Cell 1
$30,300
27th
|Row 26 - Cell 1
$29,400
28th
|Row 27 - Cell 1
$28,500
29th
|Row 28 - Cell 1
$27,600
30th
|Row 29 - Cell 1
$26,700
31st
|Row 30 - Cell 1
$25,800
32nd
|Row 31 - Cell 1
$24,900
33rd
|Row 32 - Cell 1
$24,000
34th
|Row 33 - Cell 1
$23,100
35th
|Row 34 - Cell 1
$22,200
36th
|Row 35 - Cell 1
$21,300
37th
|Row 36 - Cell 1
$20,700
38th
|Row 37 - Cell 1
$20,100
39th
|Row 38 - Cell 1
$19,500
40th
|Row 39 - Cell 1
$18,900
41st
|Row 40 - Cell 1
$18,300
42nd
|Row 41 - Cell 1
$17,700
43rd
|Row 42 - Cell 1
$17,100
44th
|Row 43 - Cell 1
$16,500
45th
|Row 44 - Cell 1
$15,900
46th
|Row 45 - Cell 1
$15,300
47th
|Row 46 - Cell 1
$14,700
48th
|Row 47 - Cell 1
$14,100
49th
|Row 48 - Cell 1
$13,500
50th
|Row 49 - Cell 1
$12,900
51st
|Row 50 - Cell 1
$12,300
52nd
|Row 51 - Cell 1
$11,700
53rd
|Row 52 - Cell 1
$11,100
54th
|Row 53 - Cell 1
$10,500
55th
|Row 54 - Cell 1
$10,200
56th
|Row 55 - Cell 1
$9,900
57th
|Row 56 - Cell 1
$9,600
58th
|Row 57 - Cell 1
$9,300
59th
|Row 58 - Cell 1
$9,000
60th
|Row 59 - Cell 1
$8,700
61st
|Row 60 - Cell 1
$8,400
62nd
|Row 61 - Cell 1
$8,100
63rd
|Row 62 - Cell 1
$7,800
64th
|Row 63 - Cell 1
$7,500
65th
|Row 64 - Cell 1
$7,200
66th
|Row 65 - Cell 1
$6,900
67th
|Row 66 - Cell 1
$6,600
68th
|Row 67 - Cell 1
$6,300
69th
|Row 68 - Cell 1
$6,000
70th
|Row 69 - Cell 1
$5,700
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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