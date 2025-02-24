The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season comes from Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club with the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The tournament marks the second of the Asian Swing, which began with the Honda LPGA Thailand, where Angel Yin claimed her second LPGA Tour win.

For that achievement, the American won $255,000 from an overall purse of $1.7m, but there is considerably more to play for this week with the largest payout of the LPGA Tour season so far.

In total, there is $2.4m on the table this week - $600,000 more than the 2024 edition. The winner is in line for a $360,000 first prize. That’s over $100,000 more than the winner of one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship, will claim this week.

The runner-up is also set for a significant payday of $229,913, with everyone finishing in the top five provisionally in line for earnings of six figures.

Below is the prize money payout for the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $229,913 3rd $166,786 4th $129,022 5th $103,848 6th $84,966 7th $71,120 8th $62,309 9th $56,015 10th $50,980 11th $47,202 12th $44,055 13th $41,286 14th $38,770 15th $36,503 16th $34,489 17th $32,728 18th $31,217 19th $29,959 20th $28,951 21st $27,945 22nd $26,937 23rd $25,931 24th $24,923 25th $24,043 26th $23,162 27th $22,279 28th $21,399 29th $20,518 30th $19,763 31st $19,007 32nd $18,252 33rd $17,496 34th $16,741 35th $16,113 36th $15,482 37th $14,854 38th $14,224 39th $13,594 40th $13,091 41st $12,588 42nd $12,085 43rd $11,580 44th $11,077 45th $10,699 46th $10,322 47th $9,944 48th $9,566 49th $9,188 50th $8,811 51st $8,560 52nd $8,308 53rd $8,055 54th $7,805 55th $7,552 56th $7,300 57th $7,049 58th $6,797 59th $6,547 60th $6,294

Who Are The Star Names In The HSBC Women’s World Championship?

Two-time winner Jin Young Ko is in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The HSBC Women’s World Championship is a limited-field, no-cut event which, in 2024, was won by Australian Hannah Green, who holed a 27-foot putt on the 18th to edge out Celine Boutier and claim her fourth LPGA Tour title.

Since then, she has won twice more on the circuit, so she will be confident heading into the defence of her title. Boutier also plays, hoping to go one better than last year’s close call.

The pair are far from the only big names competing at the tournament. Former champions in the field include Jin Young Ko, who won in 2022 and 2023. Hyo Joo Kim, who was the 2021 champion, also plays, along with 2019 winner Sun Hyun Park.

Jeeno Thitikul, who continued some fine form with victory in the PIF Saudi Ladies International earlier in the month is also playing, along with fellow stars including Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull.

