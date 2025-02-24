HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season comes from Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club with the HSBC Women’s World Championship.
The tournament marks the second of the Asian Swing, which began with the Honda LPGA Thailand, where Angel Yin claimed her second LPGA Tour win.
For that achievement, the American won $255,000 from an overall purse of $1.7m, but there is considerably more to play for this week with the largest payout of the LPGA Tour season so far.
In total, there is $2.4m on the table this week - $600,000 more than the 2024 edition. The winner is in line for a $360,000 first prize. That’s over $100,000 more than the winner of one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship, will claim this week.
The runner-up is also set for a significant payday of $229,913, with everyone finishing in the top five provisionally in line for earnings of six figures.
Below is the prize money payout for the HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$229,913
3rd
$166,786
4th
$129,022
5th
$103,848
6th
$84,966
7th
$71,120
8th
$62,309
9th
$56,015
10th
$50,980
11th
$47,202
12th
$44,055
13th
$41,286
14th
$38,770
15th
$36,503
16th
$34,489
17th
$32,728
18th
$31,217
19th
$29,959
20th
$28,951
21st
$27,945
22nd
$26,937
23rd
$25,931
24th
$24,923
25th
$24,043
26th
$23,162
27th
$22,279
28th
$21,399
29th
$20,518
30th
$19,763
31st
$19,007
32nd
$18,252
33rd
$17,496
34th
$16,741
35th
$16,113
36th
$15,482
37th
$14,854
38th
$14,224
39th
$13,594
40th
$13,091
41st
$12,588
42nd
$12,085
43rd
$11,580
44th
$11,077
45th
$10,699
46th
$10,322
47th
$9,944
48th
$9,566
49th
$9,188
50th
$8,811
51st
$8,560
52nd
$8,308
53rd
$8,055
54th
$7,805
55th
$7,552
56th
$7,300
57th
$7,049
58th
$6,797
59th
$6,547
60th
$6,294
Who Are The Star Names In The HSBC Women’s World Championship?
The HSBC Women’s World Championship is a limited-field, no-cut event which, in 2024, was won by Australian Hannah Green, who holed a 27-foot putt on the 18th to edge out Celine Boutier and claim her fourth LPGA Tour title.
Since then, she has won twice more on the circuit, so she will be confident heading into the defence of her title. Boutier also plays, hoping to go one better than last year’s close call.
The pair are far from the only big names competing at the tournament. Former champions in the field include Jin Young Ko, who won in 2022 and 2023. Hyo Joo Kim, who was the 2021 champion, also plays, along with 2019 winner Sun Hyun Park.
Jeeno Thitikul, who continued some fine form with victory in the PIF Saudi Ladies International earlier in the month is also playing, along with fellow stars including Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull.
What Is The Prize Money For The HSBC Women’s World Championship?
The 2025 event sees an increase of $600,000 on the purse from a year ago, with $2.4m on the table. The winner is in line for a $360,000 first prize, with the runner-up set to earn almost $230,000.
Who Won The 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship?
In 2024, Hannah Green claimed her fourth LPGA Tour title when her 27-foot putt on the final hole proved the decisive blow to Celine Boutier’s chances of victory as she missed out by one.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
