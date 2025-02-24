HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as some of the world’s best players compete at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club

Hannah Green with the HSBC Women’s World Championship trophy
Hannah Green beat Celine Boutier in the 2024 tournament
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season comes from Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club with the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The tournament marks the second of the Asian Swing, which began with the Honda LPGA Thailand, where Angel Yin claimed her second LPGA Tour win.

For that achievement, the American won $255,000 from an overall purse of $1.7m, but there is considerably more to play for this week with the largest payout of the LPGA Tour season so far.

In total, there is $2.4m on the table this week - $600,000 more than the 2024 edition. The winner is in line for a $360,000 first prize. That’s over $100,000 more than the winner of one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship, will claim this week.

The runner-up is also set for a significant payday of $229,913, with everyone finishing in the top five provisionally in line for earnings of six figures.

Below is the prize money payout for the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$229,913

3rd

$166,786

4th

$129,022

5th

$103,848

6th

$84,966

7th

$71,120

8th

$62,309

9th

$56,015

10th

$50,980

11th

$47,202

12th

$44,055

13th

$41,286

14th

$38,770

15th

$36,503

16th

$34,489

17th

$32,728

18th

$31,217

19th

$29,959

20th

$28,951

21st

$27,945

22nd

$26,937

23rd

$25,931

24th

$24,923

25th

$24,043

26th

$23,162

27th

$22,279

28th

$21,399

29th

$20,518

30th

$19,763

31st

$19,007

32nd

$18,252

33rd

$17,496

34th

$16,741

35th

$16,113

36th

$15,482

37th

$14,854

38th

$14,224

39th

$13,594

40th

$13,091

41st

$12,588

42nd

$12,085

43rd

$11,580

44th

$11,077

45th

$10,699

46th

$10,322

47th

$9,944

48th

$9,566

49th

$9,188

50th

$8,811

51st

$8,560

52nd

$8,308

53rd

$8,055

54th

$7,805

55th

$7,552

56th

$7,300

57th

$7,049

58th

$6,797

59th

$6,547

60th

$6,294

Who Are The Star Names In The HSBC Women’s World Championship?

Jin Young Ko at the Honda LPGA Thailand

Two-time winner Jin Young Ko is in the field

The HSBC Women’s World Championship is a limited-field, no-cut event which, in 2024, was won by Australian Hannah Green, who holed a 27-foot putt on the 18th to edge out Celine Boutier and claim her fourth LPGA Tour title.

Since then, she has won twice more on the circuit, so she will be confident heading into the defence of her title. Boutier also plays, hoping to go one better than last year’s close call.

The pair are far from the only big names competing at the tournament. Former champions in the field include Jin Young Ko, who won in 2022 and 2023. Hyo Joo Kim, who was the 2021 champion, also plays, along with 2019 winner Sun Hyun Park.

Jeeno Thitikul, who continued some fine form with victory in the PIF Saudi Ladies International earlier in the month is also playing, along with fellow stars including Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee and Charley Hull.

